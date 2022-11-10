Coles County sheriff reflects on recent retirement from National Guard

CHARLESTON — Coles County Sheriff Tyler Heleine said above all else, the best part of his military service are the friends he made along the way.

Starting his military service in August 2001 as a junior in high school, Heleine said he had no idea how long he would end up serving or that he would be deployed to Iraq so soon after basic training in December 2003.

Heleine said it is hard for him to pinpoint what led him to join the military, but that it ultimately helped push him forward after his high school graduation.

"I thought the military was a good fit for me and the guard side of it allowed me to still go to college, but also serve," Heleine said.

His admiration for those serving also influenced his decision, he said.

"Even when I was younger, I looked up to men and women who serve and, to me, anyone who serves in the military can be a role model for (young people)," Heleine said.

During his deployment, Heleine said he experienced some of the hardest parts of serving, but also served alongside a group of people with whom he had created an unbreakable bond.

"We've been through some of the toughest times together when we were overseas," Heleine said. "...We were already a pretty tight-knit group from the same community or general area and the friendships and relationships that I've built in the last 21 years. I can't replace those. Those are still my closest friends."

Heleine enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard's 1544th Transportation Co. in August 2001. From 2016 until 2019 he served as a senior instructor and branch chief with the 129th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) based in Springfield.

Then, in January 2019, he was selected as the first sergeant for the 1844th and served as that unit's senior noncommissioned officer until his retirement.

Looking back on his 21 years in the military, Heleine said he would recommend serving to those who are interested.

"I personally believe that I wouldn't be where I'm at or had the successes I've had without it," Heleine said. "You're gonna get life lessons at an early age, that takes a lot of people multiple years to get just from joining the military."

He said the military can also serve as a path to a desired career.

"There's hundreds of career fields you could join, legitimately anything that you think you might want to do as a career," Heleine said. "If you can get that on the job training in the military, even if you do the National Guard, you put yourself so much further ahead of people when you go to do interviews."

He said he knows very few people who regret their time in the military, regardless of what branch they served in.

"When I was in Iraq, we lost people and some who close friends of mine but I wouldn't change it for anything," Heleine said.

Heleine said it is important to take time on Veteran's Day to reflect on and thank those who have served their country as a member of the armed services.

"Veterans Day is a time where we honor those who are currently serving and those who have served and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice," Heleine said. "I'm honored to be in that group and it's probably one of the things I take the most pride in."

For those looking to thank veterans for their service, Heleine said he recommends a simple "thank you."

"I think every veteran who has served, past and present, has earned that thank you," Heleine said. "I know as veteran myself, that thank you goes a long way."