Coles County Sheriff's Office releases information on fatal crash

MATTOON — The Coles County Sheriff's Office has released more details regarding a crash that left a 22-year-old Mattoon man dead Saturday evening.
According to a news release, a vehicle driven by Anakin Feuerborn was traveling westbound on County Road 1000N at County Road 700E around 5:08 p.m. when he drifted onto the shoulder of the road.
The investigation indicates Feuerborn overcorrected, skidded across the roadway and went into the ditch on the south side of the road. He was ejected from the vehicle.
Feuerborn was airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was pronounced dead at 2:35 a.m. Sunday, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Mattoon Fire Department, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service, Lincoln Fire Protection District, Mattoon Police Department, Coles County Sheriff's Office, and Air Evac all responded to the crash.
Today in history: July 25
1943: Benito Mussolini
1956: SS Andrea Doria
1978: Louise Joy Brown
1994: Yitzhak Rabin
2016: Bernie Sanders
2019: Volodymyr Zelenskyy
2021: Bryson DeChambeau
Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.