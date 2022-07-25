Coles County Sheriff's Office releases information on fatal crash

MATTOON — The Coles County Sheriff's Office has released more details regarding a crash that left a 22-year-old Mattoon man dead Saturday evening.

According to a news release, a vehicle driven by Anakin Feuerborn was traveling westbound on County Road 1000N at County Road 700E around 5:08 p.m. when he drifted onto the shoulder of the road.

The investigation indicates Feuerborn overcorrected, skidded across the roadway and went into the ditch on the south side of the road. He was ejected from the vehicle.

Feuerborn was airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was pronounced dead at 2:35 a.m. Sunday, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Mattoon Fire Department, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service, Lincoln Fire Protection District, Mattoon Police Department, Coles County Sheriff's Office, and Air Evac all responded to the crash.