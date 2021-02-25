Coles County solar energy project on track to be ready this year

CHARLESTON — Construction is on pace for a solar energy site in eastern Coles County to be operational by the end of the year, according to the company behind the project.
National Grid Renewables, based in Minnesota, released an update this week on its plans for the 200-megawat, 1,600-acre project located along Illinois Route 16 between Ashmore and the Coles-Edgar county line.
What the company calls the Prairie Wolf Solar Project has another company secured as its energy customer and will generate charitable contributions along with tax revenue, the company indicated.
In a news release from National Grid Renewables, a Coles County landowner who’s leasing property to the company, called it a “win-win.”
“It’s going to be a huge benefit and will create and support jobs in the local community,” said Wes Humphres, a rural Ashmore resident.
National Grid Renewables secured lease agreements with landowners in the project area in 2017, when the company was known as Geronimo Energy LLC.
Work at the site since then has led to large, fenced-in areas with row of posts that appear to be ready or nearly ready for solar panel installations.
The company declined requests to speak directly to project managers and to tour the construction site.
The news release from the company noted the agreement for the project to supply power to the Cargill Corp. food company, also based in Minnesota. It’s the second such agreement between the two companies, with the first located in South Dakota, the release said.
When the agreement was announced last year, Cargill indicated the project will offset carbon dioxide emissions roughly equal the yearly energy use of nearly 33,000 homes.
At the time of the announcement with Cargill, Coles County Board member Stan Metzger, in a news release, welcomed the project and the arrangement between the two companies.
“This project will bring new jobs and add value to the land,” he said. "New construction projects like this also help ease the burden on local property taxpayers, as well.”
Property taxes paid to local governments are expected to come to about $16 million during the project’s first 20 years in operation, National Grid Renewables spokeswoman Lindsay Smith said.
Also, as construction continues, the company will work on initiatives leading to charitable contributions to local organizations, Smith said.
“The goal of these initiatives is to ensure our projects benefit their host communities,” she said.
The company estimates that the donations will total about $40,000 each year for 20 years, Smith said.
The update on the progress of the solar energy project comes at a time when Coles County is also expected to be the site of another renewable energy initiative.
In August, a Virginia company announced plans for a 70-turbine wind farm on about 20,000 acres of land, roughly north of Charleston.
Apex Clean Energy Inc. is still planning for construction to start in 2024 or 2025, company Manager Max Jabrixio said.
He said the company recently completed an economic impact study on the project that indicates it will generate more than $80 million in property taxes during the 30 years it will be operational.
Meanwhile, there are still prospects, though perhaps less certain, for the site that at one time was supposed to be the location of the coal emission sequestration facility known as FutureGen.
The leader of Coles County’s economic development organization said no company is interested in the developing the site “at this time.”
But Angela Griffin, president of Coles Together, also said federal authorities might now be more open to supporting clean energy projects.
“Given the shift in approaches at the federal level, we anticipate interest in the site,” she said.
The roughly 400-acre site along Illinois Route 121 west of Mattoon was selected for the FutureGen facility, but Coles County withdrew from consideration after a large scale-back of the project.
Griffin said the most recent prospect for a similar facility in the location ended in 2018 because of the lack of state legislation for energy programs to which it would have contributed.