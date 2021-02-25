Coles County solar energy project on track to be ready this year

The company declined requests to speak directly to project managers and to tour the construction site.

The news release from the company noted the agreement for the project to supply power to the Cargill Corp. food company, also based in Minnesota. It’s the second such agreement between the two companies, with the first located in South Dakota, the release said.

When the agreement was announced last year, Cargill indicated the project will offset carbon dioxide emissions roughly equal the yearly energy use of nearly 33,000 homes.

At the time of the announcement with Cargill, Coles County Board member Stan Metzger, in a news release, welcomed the project and the arrangement between the two companies.

“This project will bring new jobs and add value to the land,” he said. "New construction projects like this also help ease the burden on local property taxpayers, as well.”

Property taxes paid to local governments are expected to come to about $16 million during the project’s first 20 years in operation, National Grid Renewables spokeswoman Lindsay Smith said.

Also, as construction continues, the company will work on initiatives leading to charitable contributions to local organizations, Smith said.