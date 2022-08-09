Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois route announced

MATTOON — The route has been announced for the fourth annual Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Community members are invited to attend convoy festivities starting at 8 a.m. at Lake Land College, where the trucks will line up before departing at 11:30 a.m., and to then cheer on the trucks along the route from Mattoon to Charleston.

The convoy is scheduled to take U.S. Route 45 north to Illinois Route 16, use Route 16 and 19th Street to turn east onto Broadway Avenue, and take Broadway east through downtown and past Peterson Park to Logan Street. The trucks will then turn south onto Logan toward Route 16 and follow Route 16 east to Charleston.

In Charleston, the convoy will continue east on Route 16 past Morton Park to Illinois Route 130. The trucks will travel north on Route 130 and then west on Illinois Route 316 to Loxa Road. The convoy will then head south on Loxa to Route 16 before disbursing westbound.

Activities at Lake Land will include a truck rodeo from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.; bounce houses; and concessions from Dolly's Donuts, The Vagabond Eatery, Bryn's Cookie Bin, Pauly's BBQ, and CZ Fried Green Tomatoes.