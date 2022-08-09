Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois route announced

MATTOON — The route has been announced for the fourth annual
Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Community members are invited to attend convoy festivities starting at 8 a.m. at
Lake Land College, where the trucks will line up before departing at 11:30 a.m., and to then cheer on the trucks along the route from Mattoon to Charleston.
The convoy is scheduled to take U.S. Route 45 north to Illinois Route 16, use Route 16 and 19th Street to turn east onto Broadway Avenue, and take Broadway east through downtown and past Peterson Park to Logan Street. The trucks will then turn south onto Logan toward Route 16 and follow Route 16 east to Charleston.
In Charleston, the convoy will continue east on Route 16 past Morton Park to Illinois Route 130. The trucks will travel north on Route 130 and then west on Illinois Route 316 to Loxa Road. The convoy will then head south on Loxa to Route 16 before disbursing westbound.
Activities at Lake Land will include a truck rodeo from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.; bounce houses; and concessions from Dolly's Donuts, The Vagabond Eatery, Bryn's Cookie Bin, Pauly's BBQ, and CZ Fried Green Tomatoes.
PHOTOS: 2019 Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois
Truck_Convoy 61 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 60 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 59 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 58 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 57 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 56 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 55 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 54 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 53 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 52 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 51 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 50 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 49 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 48 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 47 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 46 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 45 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 44 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 43 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 42 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 41 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 40 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 39 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 38 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 37 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 36 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 35 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 34 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 33 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 32 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 31 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 30 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 29 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 28 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 27 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 26 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 25 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 24 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 23 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 22 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 21 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 20 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 19 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 18 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 17 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 16 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 15 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 14 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 13 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 12 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 11 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 10 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 9 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 8 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 7 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 6 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 5 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 4 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 3 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 2 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 1 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.