CHARLESTON — Lincoln Fire Protection District and the Charleston Fire Department were on the sidelines for the 17th annual Corn Belt Shrine Club Truck and Tractor Pull over the weekend, standing ready to help in case the worst were to happen.

A tractor pull is a competition with antique or modified tractors pulling a heavy drag sled along a 100-meter-long track. The tractor who gets the farthest wins.

A heavy drag sled is a weighted contraption attached to the tractor or truck. As the tractor or truck goes down the track, the weights on the sled are pushed ahead of the sled’s axles, which pushes the front of the sled into the ground. This creates a gain weight for the truck or tractor to pull until the vehicle cannot overcome the force of friction created.

Depending on the competition, the weight on the sled can be adjusted.

While this competition began with tractors, trucks were added later on.

Lincoln firefighters and a CFD ambulance were there throughout the event Saturday evening, although Lincoln Fire Volunteer Firefighter and Cadet Instructor Tim Waggle said truck and tractor pulls typically avoid emergencies.

“We’re just here to make sure everybody stays safe and there's no major issues… Usually everything’s safe enough, there’s not too many issues. We see more overheating. We had a radiator let loose a little bit ago, but we usually don’t see too many incidents,” Waggle said.

The possibility of danger is still there, however.

“Some of the higher powered tractors, because of the speed they run, they sometimes get a little out of control,” Waggle said.

Waggle only recalls one time that a CFD ambulance was used during a tractor pull.

Lincoln Fire and CFD also stand by during demolition derbies, which typically result in more fires and injuries.

A demolition derby consists of five or more drivers competing to be the last driver whose vehicle still operates or got the most hits on other drivers.

The drivers deliberately hit their vehicles into one another in an effort to cause the most damage to others. It's essentially a game of bumper cars in mud, with the goal to cause the most destruction.

“We also cover the demolition derby for (Coles County) Fair, and we used (the ambulance) a few times for that,” Waggle said.

The Corn Belt Shrine Club hosts the truck and tractor pull each year to raise money for the benefit of its club projects.

The truck and tractor pull included two truck categories, Pro Stock 4WD and Local Street Legal, and four tractor categories, Pro Farm Tractors, Outlaw Tractors, Farm Stock Tractors and N/A Tractors.

The results of Saturday's pull were not available at press time. Please check jg-tc.com and Tuesday’s paper for updates.

