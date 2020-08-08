Coles County truck trek benefits Make-A-Wish

On Saturday, organizer Joy Eggers said just more then 80 drivers took part and the event would likely raise about $16,000. Both those were down from the 2019 event, but Eggers said that was understandable in a time of restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're very pleased," she said. "We didn't know how it was going to go. We're grateful to even do it."

The pandemic also led to the decision to change the starting point to the airport from the Coles County Fairground and limited extra activities that went along with it. The event was also postponed from its originally scheduled date in June.

Eggers said she and her husband Sid decided to organize the convoy after they returned to Coles County after living in Pennsylvania. There were convoys there that supported Make-A-Wish but they discovered there were none in Illinois, she said.

Diane Ratliff of Charleston attended the event representing Make-A-Wish and said she's the organizations only "wish granter" in Coles County. There are currently seven children in Coles County in the program, she said.

"Granters" plan the recipient children's wishes and work with their families "to keep them excited" during the planning process, which can take a year or more, Ratliff said.