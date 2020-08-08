Coles County truck trek benefits Make-A-Wish

MATTOON — After traveling about 190 miles, Mike White said the trip to Coles County Saturday was worth it because it was for a worthy cause.
White was one of about a dozen trucker drivers from the Walmart company who took part in the second annual Coles County Truck Convoy that benefited the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
White traveled from Seymour, Indiana, and won a prize for being the driver who came the greatest distance to attend the event. He and his group of co-workers were also recognized as having the most trucks from one company.
White also took part in the inaugural Coles County Convoy last year. He said he likes to support organizations that help children.
"It's a great, great, great cause," he said. "Anything we can do to help out these kids."
Drivers first gathered at Coles County Memorial Airport then formed a convoy that went from Charleston and Mattoon. Well-wishers and supports could be seen in several places along the route.
Proceeds from driver registration fees and other fundraising will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a nonprofit organization that grants wishes for children with critical illnesses.
On Saturday, organizer Joy Eggers said just more then 80 drivers took part and the event would likely raise about $16,000. Both those were down from the 2019 event, but Eggers said that was understandable in a time of restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're very pleased," she said. "We didn't know how it was going to go. We're grateful to even do it."
The pandemic also led to the decision to change the starting point to the airport from the Coles County Fairground and limited extra activities that went along with it. The event was also postponed from its originally scheduled date in June.
Eggers said she and her husband Sid decided to organize the convoy after they returned to Coles County after living in Pennsylvania. There were convoys there that supported Make-A-Wish but they discovered there were none in Illinois, she said.
Diane Ratliff of Charleston attended the event representing Make-A-Wish and said she's the organizations only "wish granter" in Coles County. There are currently seven children in Coles County in the program, she said.
"Granters" plan the recipient children's wishes and work with their families "to keep them excited" during the planning process, which can take a year or more, Ratliff said.
Proceeds from the convoy will help cover the cost of granting children's wishes and the effort was welcome, she added.
"It's amazing to have support like this," Ratliff said.
She also said Make-A-Wish needs more "wish granters" and more information and an application are available online at illinois.wish.org/volunteer.
