Coles County Veterans Day ceremonies, Mattoon parade planned

MATTOON — Veterans Day ceremonies are planned on Wednesday in Charleston and in Mattoon, where the ceremony will be preceded by an annual parade.
Also on Wednesday, the Coles County Veterans Support Coalition will conclude a Boots on the Ground fundraising campaign for its support services and the Mattoon American Legion will kick off its campaign for a new memorial at Peterson Park.
The ceremony in Charleston is scheduled for 11 a.m. on the Coles County Courthouse square. The ceremony will include brief remarks along with a rifle salute and the playing of taps, said Dave Finley, president of the Charleston VFW post auxiliary.
Finley said the ceremony will take place on the northeast side of the courthouse. Those who attend should practice social distancing and wear face masks as precautions because of the coronavirus pandemic, he said. The VFW and the Charleston American Legion are the ceremony’s sponsors.
Mattoon American Legion Commander Oren Lockhart said that group and the Mattoon VFW will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the southwest corner of Peterson Park after marching in the parade at 10 a.m. The procession will step off at 21st Street and Western Avenue and head east on Western and then Broadway Avenue en route to the park.
Registered parade entries are asked to line up at 9 a.m. in their assigned spots along Western west of 21st Street. Mattoon Tourism & Arts Director Angelia Burgett said those still wishing to join the parade can contact her in advance at (217) 258-6286 or tourism@mattoonillinois.org, or line up at the end of the procession that morning.
Support Local Journalism
"We are just happy to have them be there," Burgett said, adding that this Veterans Day is forecasted to be warmer than in past years. "It's going to be a beautiful day, and that will encourage more entrants for sure."
The parade roster is as follows. South side of 21st and Western: VFW color guard, Sons of the American Legion, VFW truck and trailer, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, and Toledo American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. North side, 21st and Western: Mattoon Exchange Club, Knights of Columbus, and Coles County Veterans Support Coalition. South side, 22nd and Western: Niemeyer Kubota vehicles, followed by Miss Mattoon royalty.
Veterans Support Coalition member Kari Jones said this community group on Wednesday will be in the parade and conclude its Boots on the Ground campaign for its services, which includes the Hero's 6 effort to deliver care packages to veterans in senior living facilities.
"Our Hero’s 6 team will be visiting our nursing homes with special gifts for our veterans (on Wednesday)," Jones said. More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/colescountyveterans.
Regarding the Mattoon American Legion's campaign, this organization recently led the refurbishing, repainting and rededication of a World War II M-3 light duty tank at Peterson Park that was dedicated in 1948 in memory of service members fallen in World War I and World War II.
Legion member Mike Sullivan said they are now raising money to place a stone next to the tank in honor of all local service members who served in either world war. Monetary donations designed for the "War Memorial" can be mailed to American Legion Post 88, 1903 Maple St., Mattoon, Illinois 61938 or dropped off there.
Dave Fopay contributed to this report.
New Central Illinois COVID restrictions: What to know
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post-1952 Commander Jim Hood
Mattoon American Legion members stand with WWII M3 Stuart Tank
Mattoon High School's Veterans Day assembly
Eric Debault, a Lake Land College student veteran
EIU to honor veterans at ceremony
Veterans Day concert planned
Carl Sandburg Elementary second-graders perform The Star Spangled Banner
American Legion Post 539 fire a salute
Veteran Maj. Todd Baughman speaks at Mattoon High School
American Legion Post 88 member and Navy veteran David Slifer
Mattoon Civil War Memorial Eclipse
Chaplain Captain Chris Linzey with his father
Saluting service members on Veterans Day
Charleston Veterans Day
We are the lucky ones
Mattoon High School JROTC Drill Team
Students and staff welcomed family and friends to honor and thank veterans
Pearl Harbor survivor Huston James and former Marine Staff Sgt. Mark Graunke Jr.
Ceremony salutes veterans, highlights monument updates
World War II veteran Chick Debault
Day for Thanks
Charleston youth take in Veterans Day ceremony
Vietnam veteran Bob Black, Sr.
Veteran tribute
Veterans Day ceremony at Coles County Courthouse
Veterans Day parade, ceremony held in Mattoon
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.