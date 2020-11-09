Coles County Veterans Day ceremonies, Mattoon parade planned

MATTOON — Veterans Day ceremonies are planned on Wednesday in Charleston and in Mattoon, where the ceremony will be preceded by an annual parade.

Also on Wednesday, the Coles County Veterans Support Coalition will conclude a Boots on the Ground fundraising campaign for its support services and the Mattoon American Legion will kick off its campaign for a new memorial at Peterson Park.

The ceremony in Charleston is scheduled for 11 a.m. on the Coles County Courthouse square. The ceremony will include brief remarks along with a rifle salute and the playing of taps, said Dave Finley, president of the Charleston VFW post auxiliary.

Finley said the ceremony will take place on the northeast side of the courthouse. Those who attend should practice social distancing and wear face masks as precautions because of the coronavirus pandemic, he said. The VFW and the Charleston American Legion are the ceremony’s sponsors.