Coles County Veterans Support Coalition showcases new office

MATTOON — Since forming three years ago, the Coles County Veterans Support Coalition has grown from providing assistance behind the scenes for veterans and their families to also playing a leading role in a variety of service programs.
The nonprofit coalition's leadership said those programs will grow even further now that this group has an office of its own, which opened this summer in the Elevate Cross County Innovation Center. The coalition held one of its Mess Hall Meal events Saturday evening at the center, located in the Cross County Mall, to help showcase this office.
Coalition President Justin Bawcum said has appreciated having an office now "where people can come and see us" as the group carries out its service program. He said this includes confidentially helping veterans and their families take care of their food, power bills and other immediate needs.
Secretary and Treasurer Connie Jones said after establishing this assistance program, the coalition then launched a Hero's 6 program to show that they have the back of veterans residing in Coles County nursing homes and those in hospice care.
"We have been finding needs no else is fulfilling," Jones said.
Bawcum said Hero's 6 volunteers visit veterans in nursing homes on a regular basis, including by standing outside and speaking to them through windows during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said they bring these veterans the coalition's signature honey buns and take the time to get to know them.
"We have made a big difference in their attitude," Bawcum said, adding that some of these veterans had been depressed. "They look forward to us coming every week."
For the hospice component of Hero's 6, the volunteers conduct a pinning ceremony that honors their service with their particular military branch. Bawcum said these are emotional ceremonies for the volunteers, but it's important to show the veterans that they are appreciated for "a job well done."
"It's our duty and we do it," Bawcum said.
The coalition also regularly holds Mess Hall Meals to thank veterans for their service by providing them with free meals, while also giving the general public the opportunity to purchase meals and take part. In addition, they recently started partnering with the national REBOOT combat trauma recovery program to help local veterans.
To help keep its service programs going, the coalition raises funds within the community. Public Affairs volunteer Kari Jones said they have placed boots near the cash registers at several businesses through Nov. 11, Veterans Day, to collect donations as part of their Boots on the Ground fundraising campaign.
Jones said the campaign will conclude with the coalition's annual trivia night benefit on Nov. 14 at the Mattoon Golf & Country Club, which will have a "Home Alone" theme and live entertainment.
"It's always a great night. It's always great fun. People have started including this in their holiday traditions. We are glad to help you kick off your holiday season for a good cause," Jones said.
Information about donating to the Coles County Veterans Support Coalition or volunteering is available via the group's page on Facebook.
