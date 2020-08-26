Coles County Veterans Support Coalition showcases new office

"We have been finding needs no else is fulfilling," Jones said.

Bawcum said Hero's 6 volunteers visit veterans in nursing homes on a regular basis, including by standing outside and speaking to them through windows during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said they bring these veterans the coalition's signature honey buns and take the time to get to know them.

"We have made a big difference in their attitude," Bawcum said, adding that some of these veterans had been depressed. "They look forward to us coming every week."

For the hospice component of Hero's 6, the volunteers conduct a pinning ceremony that honors their service with their particular military branch. Bawcum said these are emotional ceremonies for the volunteers, but it's important to show the veterans that they are appreciated for "a job well done."

"It's our duty and we do it," Bawcum said.

The coalition also regularly holds Mess Hall Meals to thank veterans for their service by providing them with free meals, while also giving the general public the opportunity to purchase meals and take part. In addition, they recently started partnering with the national REBOOT combat trauma recovery program to help local veterans.