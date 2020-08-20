 Skip to main content
Coles County Veterans Support Coalition to host food truck event outside new office
MATTOON — Veterans are invited to enjoy a free meal from the Don Sol Mexican Grill food truck Saturday evening outside of the Coles County Veterans Support Coalition's new office at the Cross County Mall.

The coalition plans to celebrate three years of service in Coles County during this Mess Hall event at 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Elevate business center, where its office recently opened. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs so they can social distance at this event on the north side of the mall.

Mess Hall meals have been a staple of the coalition's programming since this community group started in 2017. These events are designed to recognize local veterans by providing them a free meal. The general public is also welcome to attend these events and purchase meals there.

Saturday’s event will feature the introduction of the coalition's newest board members, an update on the future of this group, and a presentation from "Freedom 1-3" author Andrew Sheehan. The coalition also will highlight its current fundraising project, Boots on the Ground, and accept donations.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

