CHARLESTON — Coles County Habitat for Humanity held a blessing ceremony on Saturday for its newest house while making plans to construct two more in 2024.

Several years have passed since Coles County Habitat last built two homes in one year. Executive Director Melissa McDaniel said this ecumenical Christian housing ministry is ready to take on that challenge again with the support of its donors, sponsors and volunteers.

"We have really grown in the last couple of years," McDaniel said after the blessing of the new house. Fundraising for next year's construction will include the annual Habitaste benefit from 5-7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Unique Suites in Charleston.

Habitat started construction on its newest home this spring on a vacant lot at 331 N. Seventh St. It presented the keys to the completed three-bedroom house on Saturday to homeowner Holli Phillips and her children, Abby and Graesyn.

Phillips stood on the front porch of her new home during the blessing ceremony as she offered tearful thanks to her family and friends for their love and support, and to Habitat and its volunteers for their work on this project.

"Your dedication, hard work and generosity are priceless," Phillips said of Habitat. "You truly make the world a better place. Thank you so much for turning my dream into a reality."

McDaniel said 53 volunteers worked more than 1,265 hours on building this home and preparing meals, including groups from First Mid Bank & Trust, Rural King and Knights of Columbus. Those three organizations also served as sponsors.

Phillips was among those volunteers. Habitat homeowners go through a lengthy screening and property ownership education process, serve as volunteers with this organization, and pay a low-cost mortgage that helps with future home projects.

Katrina Butler, president of the Habitat board, said Phillips demonstrated dedication and commitment during the two- to three-year period that made the house blessing day possible.

"Holli, we are very proud of you. Welcome to your new home," Butler said.

McDaniel added, "What a joy it has been getting to work with Holli. She is such a hard worker. She has worked so hard for this."

During the ceremony, Phillips received quilts from the Prairie Stitchers and Immanuel Lutheran Church and kitchen/dining room supplies from Habitat. Her son received a bicycle donated in memory of retired firefighter Edwin "Bud" Hildebrand, who died on June 14 at age 93.

Other sponsors for this house project, valued at approximately $95,000, were Ameren Illinois, Central Illinois Realtors Group, Kirchner Building Centers, State Farm, U.S. Bank, United Way and Whirlpool, which also donated appliances.

McDaniel said donors provided products and services valued at more than $50,000.

Other donors were Carstin Brands, countertops and kitchen sink; Coach House Garages, truss system; Co-Lab Insulation, insulation and gutters; Coon Tree Service, tree removal; Corrie Appraisal; Fidelity Construction, drywall installation; Fred Biggs, lighting; Hild Landscaping; KIMA Clean & Restoration, crawlspace insulation; Legacy Roofing; Showwalter Electric; The Upchurch Group, surveying; and Wolf Home Products, cabinets and vanities.

"We pray that God blesses this home with light, love and laughter every single day," McDaniel said to Phillips at the close of the blessing ceremony. "Welcome home, my friend."

For information about becoming a Habitat homeowner or getting tickets for Habitaste, call 217-348-7063 or visit colescountyhabitat.net.

Close Blitz build volunteers create a lifting tool as they stand inside the unfinished walls of the Pedigo family home May 22, 2010 during the Habitat for Humanity build at 408 North Fourth Street in Charleston. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan). Water cups marked by Habitat for Humanity blitz build volunteers wait to refresh their owners during the heat of the Pedigo family home's build May 22, 2010 at 408 North Fourth Street in Charleston. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan). Habitat for Humanity blitz build volunteers joke as they wait for the next truss to arrive atop the Pedigo family home May 22, 2010 during the build at 408 North Fourth Street in Charleston. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan). Habitat for Humanity volunteers Ida Cockrum and Lou Marble prepare hard hats for the blitz build crew working on the Pedigo home May 22, 2010 at 408 North Fourth Street in Charleston. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan). Coles County Habitat for Humanity construction committee chair Hugh Birch (on right) guides a truss carrying crew through the front doorway May 22, 2010 during the Pedigo family home blitz build at 408 North Fourth Street in Charleston. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan). A team of volunteers lift a wall section of the Pedigo family house into place for raising May 22, 2010 during the Habitat for Humanity blitz build at 408 North Fourth Street in Charleston. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan). The first of the Pedigo family home's roof trusses is fastened down as a Habitat for Humanity volunteer watches from the truss pile in the blitz build site's backyard May 22, 2010 at 408 North Fourth Street in Charleston. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan). PHOTOS: Coles County Habitat for Humanity past Blitz Build Check out the scene during a Habitat for Humanity build at 408 North Fourth Street in Charleston. Blitz build volunteers create a lifting tool as they stand inside the unfinished walls of the Pedigo family home May 22, 2010 during the Habitat for Humanity build at 408 North Fourth Street in Charleston. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan). Water cups marked by Habitat for Humanity blitz build volunteers wait to refresh their owners during the heat of the Pedigo family home's build May 22, 2010 at 408 North Fourth Street in Charleston. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan). Habitat for Humanity blitz build volunteers joke as they wait for the next truss to arrive atop the Pedigo family home May 22, 2010 during the build at 408 North Fourth Street in Charleston. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan). Habitat for Humanity volunteers Ida Cockrum and Lou Marble prepare hard hats for the blitz build crew working on the Pedigo home May 22, 2010 at 408 North Fourth Street in Charleston. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan). Coles County Habitat for Humanity construction committee chair Hugh Birch (on right) guides a truss carrying crew through the front doorway May 22, 2010 during the Pedigo family home blitz build at 408 North Fourth Street in Charleston. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan). A team of volunteers lift a wall section of the Pedigo family house into place for raising May 22, 2010 during the Habitat for Humanity blitz build at 408 North Fourth Street in Charleston. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan). The first of the Pedigo family home's roof trusses is fastened down as a Habitat for Humanity volunteer watches from the truss pile in the blitz build site's backyard May 22, 2010 at 408 North Fourth Street in Charleston. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan).