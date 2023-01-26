Coles, neighboring counties to be surveyed for flood risk analysis

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois State Water Survey crews will begin collecting data from the Embarras River watershed, including areas in Coles County, in February.

Surveying is expected to be completed this fall.

The surveying is part of a multiple-phase hydrologic and hydraulic study to identify areas in east-central and southeastern that are of high risk for flood mitigation planning. It will take place in Coles County (Charleston and Oakland), Champaign County (Champaign), Douglas County (Villa Grove, Camargo), Cumberland County (Greenup and Jewett), Jasper County (Newton and Sainte Marie), Richland County, Crawford County, and Lawrence County (Lawrenceville).

Results of the survey will be used to update the Federal Emergency Management Agency Flood Insurance Rate Maps, which usually depict the 1% and 0.2% annual-chance floodplains.

ISWS is working collaboratively with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources-Office of Water Resources and FEMA on the project.

This is the first phase of the project and will require surveyors to conduct a detailed channel and bridge surveys of the Embarras’ mainstem.

Those in the areas that will be surveyed should be aware of the periodic presence of crews.

How the flood risk has changed in your state, according to FEMA How the flood risk has changed in your state, according to FEMA Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington Washington D.C. West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming