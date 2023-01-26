 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Coles, neighboring counties to be surveyed for flood risk analysis

  • 0

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois State Water Survey crews will begin collecting data from the Embarras River watershed, including areas in Coles County, in February.

Surveying is expected to be completed this fall.

Mattoon Haven starts transit service for homeless shelter guests

The surveying is part of a multiple-phase hydrologic and hydraulic study to identify areas in east-central and southeastern that are of high risk for flood mitigation planning. It will take place in Coles County (Charleston and Oakland), Champaign County (Champaign), Douglas County (Villa Grove, Camargo), Cumberland County (Greenup and Jewett), Jasper County (Newton and Sainte Marie), Richland County, Crawford County, and Lawrence County (Lawrenceville).

Coles County Soil & Water Conservation Resource Conservationist Lauren Spaniol discusses the upcoming update of the Embarras River Watershed Management Plant.

Results of the survey will be used to update the Federal Emergency Management Agency Flood Insurance Rate Maps, which usually depict the 1% and 0.2% annual-chance floodplains.

ISWS is working collaboratively with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources-Office of Water Resources and FEMA on the project.

This is the first phase of the project and will require surveyors to conduct a detailed channel and bridge surveys of the Embarras’ mainstem.

Lake Charleston trail improvements underway

Those in the areas that will be surveyed should be aware of the periodic presence of crews.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Like nothing we’ve seen before’: UK’s new poor forced to turn to food banks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News