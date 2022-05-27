Coles police, school officials reflect on security in wake of Texas shooting

CHARLESTON — The mass shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas has renewed national discussion on school security and police response to such incidents, something with which officials in Coles County have first-hand experience.

The Mattoon High School cafeteria was the scene of a Sept. 20, 2017 shooting in which a student gunman shot and injured a fellow student. The psychiatrist who subsequently examined the shooter testified in court that this teenager had decided to "go down shooting" when he could not find the student who was his intended target in the cafeteria.

A Mattoon Police Department school resource officer was on hand that day at the high school and was able to secure the shooter after a teacher grappled with and started subduing him. The immediate police response to the scene involved officers from Mattoon and several other partner law enforcement agencies.

Chief Chad Reed with the Charleston Police Department said they train with other departments in the area so that they are all on the "same page" when something happens and their tactics are the same. He said they train at local schools, Lake Land College, Eastern Illinois University, churches, and businesses so they have realistic preparation for the areas they work in and know what to expect if something happens. He said the Mattoon shooting is an example of how much that training, especially in schools, has paid off.

“I can say first hand, it works," Reed said.

The police chief said the main goal is for the first officers on the scene to find and neutralize the threat. He said they have floor plans of schools and other locations in place so they can effectively move around the building looking for a suspect. He added that they are constantly training and reevaluating so they are prepared for anything that may happen.

Superintendent Lance Landeck with the Oakland School District said they regularly conduct required trainings, including building evacuations, for fires, tornados and other disasters. He said students do not do practice for an active shooter due to concerns of the “social and emotional impact,” but teachers do two trainings to prepare them for that situation.

Landeck said the doors at the Oakland school campus are locked and visitors have to ring a door buzzer to request admittance from staff, who ask for the visitor’s information and reason for being there. He said an officer with the Oakland Police Department serves as a resource officer for the campus.

Superintendent Tim Condron said the Mattoon School District conducts drills annually, scheduled and unannounced. He said they have main entrances at each building that welcome visitors into a locked foyer where these visitors are asked to share the purpose for their visit before being allowed entry into the office area.

Condron said they are fortunate to have two Mattoon school resource officers to rotate among all five school campuses throughout the district. He said the district and school resource officers provide training for staff. He said the district continually works with first responders to enhance school safety plans for each building.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.