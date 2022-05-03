Coles Progressives plan to protest Supreme Court draft opinion

CHARLESTON — The Coles Progressives have scheduled a protest Friday against the U.S. Supreme Court's draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade and the regional Catholic diocese has issued a statement calling for people to embrace the "gift of life."

Those were some of the initial reactions Tuesday as community members began processing news of a leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Silver Damsen, one of the co-chairs of the Coles Progressives, said this community organization plans to hold a protest from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Morton Park, along Lincoln Avenue/Illinois Route 16, in Charleston. She said they are still discussing and coordinating other actions to follow, including the possibilities of other protests and a letter writing campaign.

Damsen said she is concerned about the Supreme Court potentially rolling back a right that has been in place for U.S. women for nearly 50 years. She said Hungary has placed more restrictions on abortion access in recent years and seen at least one pregnant woman with medical problems die due to not being able to get this procedure.

"That is the kind of issue that is at stake," Damsen said. She added that overturning Roe v. Wade would force women to have unwanted pregnancies, impair the ability of low income women to go to school and work, and result in some women dying due to getting illegal abortions.

In regard to protests, many parishioners from the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon and other Catholic churches in the area have been active participants over the years in the March for Life held annually in Washington in protest of the practice and the legality of abortion. The Mattoon church referred march questions Tuesday to the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois.

Andrew Hansen, a spokesman for the diocese, responded that science is clear that at the moment of conception, a unique human being is present. He said every human life is made in the image and likeness of God.

"We pray for our culture to embrace the greatest gift, the gift of life," Hansen said. "This means supporting and empowering women to make life affirming choices and for everyone to recognize and defend the most innocent among us, the unborn.”

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.