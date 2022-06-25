Coles Progressives rally after overturning of Roe v. Wade

CHARLESTON — Around 30 members of Coles Progressives and their supporters gathered at Morton Park to rally for abortion rights Friday afternoon.

The rally was registered as part of a country-wide movement called "We Won’t Go Back" in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision earlier Friday to overturn the 1973 landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade.

Coles Progressive Co-chair Silver Damsen organized the rally and said she felt there was a good turnout despite everything happening last minute.

She reached out to other members of Coles Progressives and used social media to get the word out about the event, saying it took “teamwork and synergy” to pull it off.

She said she organized the rally because “we're heading into, I think, the most critical period in U.S. history and we don't even know it.”

As motorists drove by the rally, some cheered in support and brought water for attendees while others expressed their disdain for abortion by yelling from cars.

Straying from the mostly peaceful encounters, one motorist pulled over and got out of a vehicle to talk to rally attendees and an aggressive encounter ensued. As she and a demonstrator engaged in conversation, the situation escalated, with roughly 10 people attempting to keep the two apart.

Eventually, people in attendance were able to keep the two individuals separated after pushing, yelling and the motorist throwing a full soda can at the demonstrators.

Damsen said she was upset to see the argument escalate that far, but was glad it did not escalate further.

Maddin Herberger said coming to the rally was a spur-of-the-moment decision but one he felt was important.

“It impacts a lot of people more than just women, like I'm a trans man, looking to get a hysterectomy, and overturning is going to make it much harder for not only women, but just people looking for reproductive rights in general, and I think it's important to stand up to that,” Herberger said.

He said he hopes people support abortion rights, vote and “try to get the United States back on the right track, instead of going back into the 1970s.”

Jessica Mertz, who has attended several Coles Progressive rallies this summer, said she wants to continue fighting for others.

“I have never had an abortion. I've never been put in a place where that was a necessity, but I recognize that my life experience has been one of privilege,” Mertz said.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858.

