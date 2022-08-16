 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coles Wind announces Charleston resident as winner of logo contest

Coles Wind logo idea and final result

The Coles Wind logo idea, left, and final result are shown in this provided image. 

 PROVIDED PHOTO

CHARLESTON — Coles Wind has selected a new logo and will award three local students scholarships for their work in creating logos that were voted on by the community.

Over 900 votes were cast in the poll for the company’s new logo with a corncob-based design coming out on top. The winning design idea came from Aftyn Oliver of Charleston.

Oliver is attending Southern Utah University and received a $5,000 scholarship. The scholarship can be applied to her tuition, art school or a vocational program of her choice.

“This incredible scholarship will be applied toward my studies at Southern Utah University,” Oliver said. “To help prepare myself for a career in social work, this fall I will be dedicating more time outside of classes to integrating myself into the community and finding opportunities in the field.”

Oliver, along with the other contestants, supplied an idea that was later used to inspire a design made by the graphics team at Apex Clean Energy, Coles Wind’s parent company.

The contest’s runner-up was Lily Porter of Charleston. Porter’s painted turtle idea received 90 fewer votes than Oliver’s design.

Porter, along with Logan Lito, who received an honorable mention, will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

Lito, whose design focused on Abraham Lincoln, said he enjoyed the project.

Josh Hartke, Illinois field manager for Apex, added, “Apex really wants to be involved in the communities we develop, and helping students realize their educational goals aligns well with our mission. All of the submitted designs were wonderful, and we are very happy with the final choice.”

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

