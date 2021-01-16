Coles wind project topic at Charleston Rotary Club

CHARLESTON — Several officials with Apex Energy, based in Charlottesville, Virginia, discussed their proposed Coles Wind project, which would install as many as 70 wind turbines about two miles north of Charleston and just east of Interstate 57. The project would furnish enough power to serve about 103,000 homes.

Addressing the club via Zoom meeting were Josh Hartke, a Dieterich native and former Champaign County Board member who is the local project contact; Julianna Pianelli, lead project developer; Max Jabrixio, public engagement manager for Apex’s Midwest project; and Sean Stocker, project development specialist.

Pianelli said Apex recently completed a wind farm in West Texas that is the company’s largest. Apex has 13 other projects operating in Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma. The company also has completed a wind energy project in Hoopeston, Ill., and projects underway in Piatt, Logan, Sangamon and Morgan counties in Illinois.

Pianelli said there are two main factors considered in locating a wind energy project: transmission availability (this project would connect with AmerenCIPS) and wind speed.

“There is a good pocket of wind on the north side of Coles County,” she said.