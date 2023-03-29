CHARLESTON — Community members are invited to plant pinwheels on the lawn of the Children's Advocacy Center of East Central Illinois and tour the facility on Friday.

The Children's Advocacy Center, 119 W. State St., plans to hold a public pinwheel planting to kick off its Child Abuse Prevention Month events in April. The center's staff members intend to plant 371 pinwheels, one for every child and family who was served by this social services organization last year.

Community members are welcome to plant pinwheels from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., take a tour, and learn more about the center. This organization provides advocacy services for abused children at no cost to them and their non-offending family or caregivers in Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Moultrie, and Shelby counties.

