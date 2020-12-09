Community offers final goodbye to Mayor Tim Gover

MATTOON — Community members turned out Wednesday morning to pay their respects to late Mayor Tim Gover by lining the route of his funeral procession.

At City Hall, more than two dozen city employees and other mourners stood along North 19th Street/U.S. Route 45 as the procession traveled from the funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church to the graveside service at Calvary Cemetery.

Across the road from City Hall, the Mattoon Fire Department parked its ladder truck next to Mattoon Christian Church and used the vehicle to fly a large U.S. flag in salute to the mayor.

Gover, who served as mayor for the last 10 years, died on Dec. 3 at age 82. The city has reported that Gover's death was "due to lingering health issues."