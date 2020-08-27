 Skip to main content
Construction to close part of East Harrison Street Road east of Charleston
CHARLESTON — Part of East Harrison Street Road is scheduled to be closed for bridge repairs, beginning Monday.

The work on the bridge located about 2 1/2 miles east of Charleston is expected to take a month to complete, according to a news release from the Coles County Highway Department.

Coles County Veterans Support Coalition showcases new office

The section of the road near the bridge will closed during the time of the repairs, the release said.

It said the bridge is located between the intersections of County Road 1880E and Arrowhead Road. The work will replace the bridge's joints and the repair its beam ends, according to the release.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

