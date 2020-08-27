Construction to close part of East Harrison Street Road east of Charleston

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Part of East Harrison Street Road is scheduled to be closed for bridge repairs, beginning Monday.

The work on the bridge located about 2 1/2 miles east of Charleston is expected to take a month to complete, according to a news release from the Coles County Highway Department.

The section of the road near the bridge will closed during the time of the repairs, the release said.

It said the bridge is located between the intersections of County Road 1880E and Arrowhead Road. The work will replace the bridge's joints and the repair its beam ends, according to the release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.