Cooks Mills firefighters to hold porkchop dinner Saturday

COOKS MILLS — Volunteer firefighters with the Cooks Mills Fire Protection District plan to hold their annual pork chop dinner fundraiser Saturday, June 25.
Meals will be available for $10 each for one pork chop and $14 each for two chops, with baked beans, potato salad, and a dessert. The fundraiser also will include door prize raffles and an auction.
The dinner is scheduled to be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the fire station along Cooks Mills Road in this community in northwest Coles County.
Today in history: June 23
1931: Wiley Post and Harold Gatty
1947: Harry S. Truman
1956: Gamal Abdel Nasser
1967: Lyndon B. Johnson and Alexei Kosygin
1969: Warren E. Burger
1995: Dr. Jonas Salk
2012: Ashton Eaton
2016: David Cameron
2021: Britney Spears
Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.