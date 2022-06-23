Cooks Mills firefighters to hold porkchop dinner Saturday

COOKS MILLS — Volunteer firefighters with the Cooks Mills Fire Protection District plan to hold their annual pork chop dinner fundraiser Saturday, June 25.

Meals will be available for $10 each for one pork chop and $14 each for two chops, with baked beans, potato salad, and a dessert. The fundraiser also will include door prize raffles and an auction.

The dinner is scheduled to be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the fire station along Cooks Mills Road in this community in northwest Coles County.

