Cooling sites available in Coles County during heat wave

CHARLESTON — Air conditioned spaces are available in Ashmore, Charleston and Mattoon for those needing relief from the ongoing heat wave.

Coles County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg said these spaces have not been officially designated as cooling centers, but he has heard from the operators of these facilities that community members are welcome to spend time there during operating hours if needed.

"If their air conditioning goes on the fritz, people will probably need some place to go," Hilgenberg said of the cooling sites.

Hilgenberg said air conditioned spaces can be utilized at the Cross County Mall and the Elevate space there, The Hazen homeless shelter and community kitchen, the Mattoon Area Family YMCA, and Mattoon Public Library on the west side of the county. The Mattoon Y also has a Neal Center YMCA branch in Toledo.

Cooling site are available in Charleston at the Coles County Health Department and Eastern Illinois University's Doudna Fine Arts Center, Hilgenberg said. He noted that the Charleston Carnegie Public Library might normally be a cooling site, but its air conditioning system was being repaired on Monday.

Farther east in Coles County, Hilgenberg said the Ashmore Community Center and Oakland Christian Church are open for use as cooling sites.

Hilgenberg said he is hopeful that daytime temperatures in the 90s will subside by the weekend. He encourages community members to drink plenty of water and to stay out of the sun in the meantime.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.