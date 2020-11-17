Coroner: Eastern Illinois University assistant football coach Joe Orozco likely died of natural causes

CHARLESTON — Preliminary indications are that Eastern Illinois University Director of Football Performance Joe Orozco died from natural causes over the weekend in his Charleston apartment, said Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers.
The coroner said Orozco, 30, was found unresponsive in his apartment on Monday by a couple of fellow assistant coaches who had gone there to check on him after he did not show up for the football team's workout early that morning and they could not reach him by phone or text. They called 911, and Orozco was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.
Schniers said the preliminary report from the autopsy that was completed late Tuesday afternoon indicates that Orozco died from natural causes and that there was nothing suspicious about his death. He noted that the final results from toxicology and others tests will not be known for four to six weeks.
"It's a real tragedy. A young man only 30 years old," Schniers said. The coroner added that while walking on Eastern's fitness trail, he had seen Orozco leading workouts for his players on a few occasions. "I could tell he he had a good rapport with the football players."
Orozco had been with the Panthers Athletic Department for just under two years, joining the staff as one of the first hires by current EIU head coach Adam Cushing. In a statement released by Eastern's athletic department on Monday, Cushing said Orozco "exuded passion and enthusiasm for the young men he served every minute of every day. Everyone in our program is fortunate for every second being influenced by him, me included."
Associate Athletic Director Rich Moser said the football team decided on Monday to go out and do some of the conditioning drills that Orozco liked to do on their own in honor of him.

The world lost a bright light today in Joe Orozco. My deepest condolences to his family and the coaches and players of the Northwestern and EIU football programs. Our North Central football family is devastated. A truly amazing human being gone way too soon.— Jeff Thorne (@cardhcjt) November 16, 2020
RIP Joe. pic.twitter.com/U7m196j1SV

Our thoughts & prayers are with the family of Joe Orozco (‘08) who passed away— Andrew Athletics (@vjabolts) November 16, 2020
He was a 2 sport athlete for @VJA_FOOTBALL & @BoltsTrack
He was the Director Of Football Performance at Eastern Illinois & served as an ASST Football Performance Coach at Northwestern
RIP Joe pic.twitter.com/9HJkkumZJo

Our deepest condolences to the Orozco family, and to the coaches and players of the EIU football program. RIP Joe. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/fiICsw8epS— NCC Football (@football_ncc) November 16, 2020

The @EIU_Panthers Athletic Department mourns the loss of @EIUPantherFB Director of Performance Joe Orozco who passed away over the weekend... Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and all the people's lives he touched...https://t.co/LZNLO9fP2J pic.twitter.com/C8gJK6HQZ9— Eastern Illinois Athletics (@EIU_Panthers) November 16, 2020

Our hearts are heavy for our @EIUPantherFB and @NUFBFamily families after hearing about the loss of Coach Joe Orozco,@eiufbstrength. Thank you for all you did to support your players and Uplifting Athletes. RIP Coach! https://t.co/FGRTjJ1waW pic.twitter.com/D5dP2lRjYv— Uplifting Athletes (@UpliftingAth) November 16, 2020
Eastern reported that Orozco built a long-standing relationship with Cushing and many of the EIU football staff during his time at Northwestern University. Orozco began his time in Evanston as a football performance intern with Northwestern in 2013. He served one year as a graduate assistant strength coach in 2014 before four years as an assistant football performance coach. During his time with the program, Northwestern participated in four bowl games.
Orozco, 30, played college football at North Central College, earning Academic All-Conference honors. He earned his undergraduate degree from NCC in 2012 and master’s degree from Northwestern in 2017. A native of Tinley Park, Orozco is survived by his parents and two sisters.
