Coroner: Eastern Illinois University assistant football coach Joe Orozco likely died of natural causes

CHARLESTON — Preliminary indications are that Eastern Illinois University Director of Football Performance Joe Orozco died from natural causes over the weekend in his Charleston apartment, said Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers.

The coroner said Orozco, 30, was found unresponsive in his apartment on Monday by a couple of fellow assistant coaches who had gone there to check on him after he did not show up for the football team's workout early that morning and they could not reach him by phone or text. They called 911, and Orozco was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

Schniers said the preliminary report from the autopsy that was completed late Tuesday afternoon indicates that Orozco died from natural causes and that there was nothing suspicious about his death. He noted that the final results from toxicology and others tests will not be known for four to six weeks.