CORRECTION

There will be a charge in some cases for flu shots during drive-through events at Eastern Illinois University on Wednesday and Peterson Park in Mattoon on Thursday. For state employees, those with Medicare or Medicaid or private insurance, the cost of the shots will be billed. For others, there will be a fee of $35 or $50, depending on the dose administered. Information about the flu shots was incorrect in an earlier report. Testing for COVID-19 will also be available during both events free of charge.