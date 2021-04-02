 Skip to main content
CORRECTION
The Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will be holding its upcoming business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Hubbart's Diner in Mattoon. An incorrect organizational name was supplied to the newspaper.

