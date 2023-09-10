MATTOON — Nashville-based country singer and Mattoon native Missy Garnett felt a little nervous last year as she returned to her hometown for her first show there in many years.

Garnett, the stage name for Missy (Linder) Gawthorp, said that apprehension turned to joy when she stepped into the banquet hall of the Mattoon American Legion Post 88 and saw a packed house for her performance alongside her band.

"I just about lost it when I went out on stage because I didn't know what to expect," Garnett said.

That show's success led Post 88 to reach out to her about an encore, which is set for 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in this venue at 1903 Maple Ave. Garnett said she will be introduced once again by Lane Blickem from Mattoon radio station 101.3 WMCI, where she was part of the "Yawn Patrol" from 2000 to 2004.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 each in advance at the post. Food will be available for purchase from 5:30-7 p.m.

Garnett said she and her band regularly play in the Nashville area and beyond. Garnett said her family from Mattoon travels when they can to see her perform and to visit with her, her son, Jacob, and his 2-year-old son, Drew. She said these trips are not as often as they or she would like.

Consequently, Garnett said she is excited about Saturday's show being another opportunity to see her family and to reconnect with friends in Mattoon, including anyone who missed last year's event.

"We are looking forward to having a great time with everyone back home," Garnett said. "We had such a great time with our crowd last year."

The band is comprised of Jack Scott, lead guitar; Bob Lewin, keyboards; Kevin Lewin, drums; and Rudy Zethromel, bass guitar. Garnett said they have a variety of professional music experience, including Bob Lewin playing in Johnny Cash's band in the 1970s-1980s.

Garnett said Bob Lewin suggested the name, Cash, for her black and white Pomchi dog that hangs around in the recording studio with them. She said they plan to record some new originals soon, following up on her last "Sign of the Times" CD, to include in their set of country covers.

"We are our own little family," Garnett said, noting that she and the band have been together for more than 10 years now, "That's why we keep doing music. We love taking it to the next level."

Garnett said she moved to Nashville to pursue a career with a focus on country music but grew up in Mattoon listening to that and other styles of music.

Consequently, Garnett said she has been open to taking on a new musical challenge recently, becoming lead singer for Heartbreaker - America's Tribute to Pat Benatar.

Garnett said she has begun performing with this tribute act while wearing a Pat Benatar-style outfit and wig. Their upcoming shows include an Oct. 28 appearance at the Springsteen Celebration at City Winery in Nashville and one in the works for December back in Mattoon.

"I'm kind of getting my hands involved in different things," Garnett said. "I have got to say it's definitely keeping me busy, but I'm enjoying it."

