County Board approves up to over $1M of support using federal COVID funds

CHARLESTON — Coles County Board members approved resolutions giving more than $1 million of the county's American Rescue Plan funds to county and local organizations.

The most debated item on the ARPA resolutions list was $418,536 for the Coles County I.T. Department to centralize the county's computers for better technical support.

Board member Stan Metzger said one of the main benefits of the resolution, from his perspective, is the potential time saved.

"All of our computers will be linked on a virtual system where if someone has a virus or something that needs to be dealt with or a program needs to be installed, it can be done from a central location without (a technical support person) having to come to that desk individually," Metzger said.

The entirety of the project is expected to take around 10 years with the majority of county computers being transitioned in the first year.

Board members Denise Corray and Rick Shook voted against the resolution, saying it was too much money.

Members also unanimously approved $181,856 toward a new public health medical mobile unit for the Coles County Health Department. The ARPA funding will support up to half of the total purchasing amount.

The unit will help the department provide services throughout the county.

Up $150,000 for the Coles County Agricultural Association, which is responsible for the Coles County Fair, to make up for revenue loss during the COVID-19 pandemic was unanimously approved by board. Metzger said the organization lost around $186,000 during the pandemic.

Other amounts approved by the board include:

Up to $13,429 for a county payroll interface system;

Up to $15,000 for the Catholic Charities Food Pantry;

Up to $18,3536 for a septic system at Habitat for Humanity;

Up to $71,118 for Regional Planning's revenue loss;

Up to $80,000 for new computer software in the state's attorney's office;

Up to $19,787 for a utility vehicle for the Emergency Management Agency;

Up to $56,2000 for Matthew 25 to continue its public service work;

Up to $21,100 for a HVAC system for Habitat for Humanity.