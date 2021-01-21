County Market donates $8,000 each to Mattoon food center, Salvation Army

MATTOON — Proceeds from community members' purchases of Hope Bags at County Market have enabled this store to donate $8,286 each to the Mattoon Community Food Center and The Salvation Army.
Scott Sanders, store director for the Mattoon County Market, said staff members sold approximately 2,500 Hope Bags from mid-October through Dec. 31 and easily topped the average of $12,000 that their store has collected in recent years through this Fall Harvest fundraiser.
"We sold more bags this year than we have ever. We were the top-selling store in our company," Sanders said during a check presentation on Thursday at the Food Center. County Market is part of Niemann Foods Inc., headquartered in Quincy. "To sell that many bags in such a short period of time was amazing to me," Sanders added.
Rolling along: Coles County region moves to less restrictive Phase 4 of state's Restore Illinois COVID plan
Sanders said County Market gave the proceeds from the sale of each Hope Bag, instead of the bag itself, to the Food Center and The Salvation Army so they can buy whatever supplies they need. However, he said some individual customers asked to take Hope Bags home so they could deliver them in person to the pantries. Each bag is filled with items such as cereal, macaroni and cheese and peanut butter.
County Market customers have always been very supportive of the fundraiser, Sanders said. They seemed to be taking the economic hardships caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic into consideration as they purchased more Hope Bags than usual last fall, he said.
As a member of the Food Center board, Sanders said he has seen the need to serve the hungry in the Mattoon area firsthand.
Mary Russell, volunteer executive director of the Food Center, estimated that they now provide food for 1,000 to 1,200 community members each month. She said the donation from County Market will enable them to purchase additional groceries, as well as toilet paper, detergent, diapers and other needed supplies.
"This will go quite a ways," Russell said. "That is going to make a tremendous difference."