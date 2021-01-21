County Market donates $8,000 each to Mattoon food center, Salvation Army

MATTOON — Proceeds from community members' purchases of Hope Bags at County Market have enabled this store to donate $8,286 each to the Mattoon Community Food Center and The Salvation Army.

Scott Sanders, store director for the Mattoon County Market, said staff members sold approximately 2,500 Hope Bags from mid-October through Dec. 31 and easily topped the average of $12,000 that their store has collected in recent years through this Fall Harvest fundraiser.

"We sold more bags this year than we have ever. We were the top-selling store in our company," Sanders said during a check presentation on Thursday at the Food Center. County Market is part of Niemann Foods Inc., headquartered in Quincy. "To sell that many bags in such a short period of time was amazing to me," Sanders added.