COVID-19 in Illinois: 6,363 new cases reported Thursday

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,363 new confirmed cases COVID-19 on Thursday, including 56 additional deaths.
Officials reported a total of 395,458 cases, including 9,675 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.
Within the previous 24 hours, laboratories have processed 83,056 test results, bringing the total to 7,542,098.
As of Wednesday night, 3,030 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 643 patients were in the ICU and 269 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The deaths were reported in the following counties. (Note: Because of the timing of state data reporting, some individual county health departments may have previously reported the information about deaths in their areas.)
- Adams County: 1 male 70s
- Christian County: 1 male 80s
- Clark County: 1 female 80s
- Clay County: 1 female 70s
- Clinton County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 male 80s
- DuPage County; 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s
- Edgar County: 1 male 70s
- Ford County: 1 female 70s
- Kane County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s
- Lake County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- LaSalle County: 2 females 90s
- Livingston County: 1 female 70s
- Macon County: 1 male 30s
- Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- McDonough County: 1 male 60s
- Morgan County: 1 male 60s
- Ogle County: 1 male 60s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- Wabash County: 1 male 70s
- Wayne County: 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 6.9% through Wednesday. This positivity rate is calculated using total cases over total tests.
The state is also using a metric called test positivity, which is calculated using the number of positive tests over total tests. State health officials said Thursday that they would start reporting the statewide test positivity rate, which was 8.2% through Wednesday.
State health officials said case positivity and test positivity rates are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps show whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infection, while test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps to show how the virus is spreading in the population over time, according to IDPH.
The 24 weirdest laws in Illinois
Those under 21 can drink legally, but they must be enrolled in a culinary program to do so.
In Des Plaines, wheelbarrows with "for sale" signs may not be chained to trees.
In Decatur, it's against the law to drive a car without a steering wheel.
In Joliet, you must contact the police before entering the city in an automobile.
It's against the law to urinate on a street sign in Normal.
Don’t ever order a bottle of water at a Bloomington bar and attempt to walk out of the place with it.
In Galesburg, no person may keep a smelly dog.
It's illegal to make soap in Normal, unless you have a soap-making license.
It's fine for boys in Mount Pulaski to throw snowballs, but against the law for girls to do it.
In Lincoln, you can be ticketed if you park more than 12 inches from the curb.
Mispronouncing is a misdemeanor in Joliet.
It's against the law in Bloomington to feed the birds if you live within a mile of the downtown square.
In Morton Grove, you could not own a handgun (until a 2008 repeal).
In Galesburg, no bicyclist may practice "fancy riding" on any city street.
There's a $1,000 fine for beating rats with baseball bats in Galesburg.
In Galesburg, it is illegal to burn bird feathers.
In Kenilworth, a rooster must step back 300 feet from any residence if he wishes to crow.
In Kirkland, bees are not allowed to fly over the village or through any of the streets.
In Moline, ice skating during the months of June and August is prohibited.
In Horner, it is against the law to use a slingshot unless you are a law enforcement officer.
In Chicago, it is forbidden to fish while sitting on a giraffe's neck.
It is illegal to hang "obstructions" from the rear view mirror, including fuzzy dice, air fresheners, GPS units, etc.
Kites may not be flown within the city limits of Chicago.
In Evanston, it is unlawful to change clothes in a car with the curtains drawn, except in case of fire.
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.