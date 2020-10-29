COVID-19 in Illinois: 6,363 new cases reported Thursday

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 6.9% through Wednesday. This positivity rate is calculated using total cases over total tests.

The state is also using a metric called test positivity, which is calculated using the number of positive tests over total tests. State health officials said Thursday that they would start reporting the statewide test positivity rate, which was 8.2% through Wednesday.

State health officials said case positivity and test positivity rates are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps show whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infection, while test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps to show how the virus is spreading in the population over time, according to IDPH.

