COVID-19 modified Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas set for Friday

MATTOON — The 2020 Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas has been scaled back to encourage COVID-19 social distancing but will still offer a lighted parade and other festivities Friday evening.
"The celebration is slimmed down, but it's still in the same spirt," said Mattoon Tourism & Arts Director Angelia Burgett.
Festivities are set for 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, with downtown merchants and restaurants open late to provide shopping and takeout dining opportunities. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. at 21st Street and Western Avenue, and the procession will then travel east on Broadway Avenue to 12th Street.
"Some of the floats will come back downtown and park so folks can get a better look at them," said Sound Source Music Center owner Mike Kallis, who helps organize the celebration.
Kallis said Santa Claus and more than 20 costumed characters will ride on floats or walk in the parade. To encourage social distancing, he said Santa and the other characters will not hang around downtown after the parade for photos this year.
Other modifications will include not offering free carriage or mini train rides at this year's celebration. Kallis said the celebration is still scheduled to host food vendors Kep's Cooking, SweeT'eaz, and Aunt Kim's at Heritage Park, where Sound Source will provide Christmas lights and recorded music.
Support Local Journalism
Kallis said celebration-goers are encouraged to visit downtown businesses Friday evening and support them as they continue to deal with the economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the celebration is a major event for these businesses.
"A lot of merchants are extending their Black Friday sales out through Friday evening," Kallis said, adding that they also will be taking COVID-19 safety precautions.
Burgett said the Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas lighted parade has become so well loved since it began in 2016 that the city opted not to hold its annual daytime Christmas parade this year so the two would not duplicate each other.
She said the community has a long history of holding festivals and parades, such as the Christmas celebration. She said such socially distanced outdoor events have provided an opportunity to continue these traditions, albeit with safety modifications.
"Those are things we can get still accomplished at this time," Burgett said.
From the Archives: 20 vintage Christmas ads
Christmas news: Shop early
Christmas Shopping News
Get on Santa's list now!
Take a tip from me!
Merry Christmas - Parish's Quality Cleaners
Santa need help?
Pick-a-Present
Tucker's Tree Farm: A family tradition
Look here if you can't think of anything
Hanna's Bookstore is loaded with a grand display of holiday goods
Buy your Christmas sweetmeats
Stylish furniture: Than which there is nothing better for a suitable Christmas present
Nothing more useful for a Christmas present than a nice clock
The big four wishes you a merry Christmas
Suitable and sensible Christmas presents
Dr Powell's Christmas Teeth
S.G. Auer Fine Shoes
Here is a good Christmas idea
Thompson Bros. Santa Claus Headquarters
Christmas Slipper Suggestions
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.