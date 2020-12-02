COVID-19 modified Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas set for Friday

MATTOON — The 2020 Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas has been scaled back to encourage COVID-19 social distancing but will still offer a lighted parade and other festivities Friday evening.

"The celebration is slimmed down, but it's still in the same spirt," said Mattoon Tourism & Arts Director Angelia Burgett.

Festivities are set for 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, with downtown merchants and restaurants open late to provide shopping and takeout dining opportunities. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. at 21st Street and Western Avenue, and the procession will then travel east on Broadway Avenue to 12th Street.

"Some of the floats will come back downtown and park so folks can get a better look at them," said Sound Source Music Center owner Mike Kallis, who helps organize the celebration.

Kallis said Santa Claus and more than 20 costumed characters will ride on floats or walk in the parade. To encourage social distancing, he said Santa and the other characters will not hang around downtown after the parade for photos this year.