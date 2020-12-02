 Skip to main content
COVID-19 modified Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas set for Friday
COVID-19 modified Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas set for Friday

Lighted parade

The 2020 Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas event is scheduled for 5:30-8 p.m. Friday. The annual lighted parade, like the 2019 procession shown in this photo, is set for 6:30 p.m.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CELEBRATE DOWNTOWN MATTOON

MATTOON — The 2020 Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas has been scaled back to encourage COVID-19 social distancing but will still offer a lighted parade and other festivities Friday evening.

"The celebration is slimmed down, but it's still in the same spirt," said Mattoon Tourism & Arts Director Angelia Burgett.

Festivities are set for 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, with downtown merchants and restaurants open late to provide shopping and takeout dining opportunities. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. at 21st Street and Western Avenue, and the procession will then travel east on Broadway Avenue to 12th Street.

Drive-through version means Christmas in the Heart of Charleston can continue

"Some of the floats will come back downtown and park so folks can get a better look at them," said Sound Source Music Center owner Mike Kallis, who helps organize the celebration.

Kallis said Santa Claus and more than 20 costumed characters will ride on floats or walk in the parade. To encourage social distancing, he said Santa and the other characters will not hang around downtown after the parade for photos this year.

Other modifications will include not offering free carriage or mini train rides at this year's celebration. Kallis said the celebration is still scheduled to host food vendors Kep's Cooking, SweeT'eaz, and Aunt Kim's at Heritage Park, where Sound Source will provide Christmas lights and recorded music.

Kallis said celebration-goers are encouraged to visit downtown businesses Friday evening and support them as they continue to deal with the economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the celebration is a major event for these businesses.

"A lot of merchants are extending their Black Friday sales out through Friday evening," Kallis said, adding that they also will be taking COVID-19 safety precautions.

Burgett said the Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas lighted parade has become so well loved since it began in 2016 that the city opted not to hold its annual daytime Christmas parade this year so the two would not duplicate each other.

Charleston council approves road resurfacing funding, property tax levy

She said the community has a long history of holding festivals and parades, such as the Christmas celebration. She said such socially distanced outdoor events have provided an opportunity to continue these traditions, albeit with safety modifications.

"Those are things we can get still accomplished at this time," Burgett said.

From the Archives: 20 vintage Christmas ads

CELEBRATION DETAILS

For more information, go to the Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Facebook page.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

