COVID restrictions for Macon, Coles, area counties announced

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 6,943 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 36 additional deaths.
The deaths are:
- Adams County: 1 male 90s
- Carroll County: 1 female 80s
- Christian County: 1 male 50s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
- Fulton County: 1 male 70s
- Greene County: 2 females 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Livingston County: 1 male 60s
- Macon County: 1 female 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s
- McDonough County: 1 male 60s
- Morgan County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 90s
- Piatt County: 1 female 90s
- Saline County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s
- Wayne County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- White County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s
12:21 p.m.
A chunk of east-central Illinois that includes Champaign-Urbana and Decatur will become the 10th of 11 regions in the state to come under tighter restrictions, including a ban on indoor dining and bar service, as the coronavirus continues its resurgence across Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced Friday.
The 21-county region, which shares a long stretch of the Indiana border, saw its seven-day rolling positivity rate on coronavirus tests hit 8.6% on Tuesday, exceeding the state-established threshold of 8% for the third straight day and triggering the reopening rollback The restrictions, which go into effect Monday, also include a 25-person cap on gatherings, down from 50.
The positivity rate data for the region does not include the massive saliva-based testing program at the University of Illinois' flagship campus, which the state has said artificially lowers the regional rate and skews the level of transmission in the community at large.
Friday’s announcement leaves only one region — a wide swath of north-central Illinois that stretches from Kendall County on the outskirts of the Chicago suburbs to the Quad Cities and includes Peoria and Bloomington — without stricter rules aimed at slowing the surging COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, a renewed prohibition on indoor dining and bar service took effect in Chicago, and the same rules kick in for Lake and McHenry counties on Saturday and west-central Illinois, including Springfield, on Sunday. The measures have faced a strong pushback from the restaurant industry and Republican lawmakers.
The announcement comes a day after Illinois set a new single-day record for coronavirus cases with 6,363, breaking a record set just five days earlier. As of Thursday, the state was averaging more than 5,000 new cases per day over the past week.
— Chicago Tribune
11:20 a.m.
SPRINGFIELD — The region that includes Macon, Dewitt, Coles, Piatt, Shelby and Moultrie counties will have additional restrictions because of an increase in COVID cases.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced that mitigations will be implemented in Region 6—East-Central Illinois—beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.
“As of this morning, Region 6 has now sustained an average positivity rate of 8 percent or higher for three days, today hitting 8.6 percent – meaning that, starting Monday, they will join the majority of the state in operating under resurgence mitigations,” Pritzker said.
It's the sixth region of the state for which Pritzker has ordered mitigations just this week, including Chicago, the nation's third-largest city, as COVID-19 continues to reach record levels. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 6,363 infections on Thursday, a new single-day record, with 56 additional deaths.
Region 3, which includes Lincoln on the east edge, Springfield, Jacksonville and west to Quincy, was added on Thursday.
Region 6 includes Iroquois, Ford, Dewitt, Piatt, Champaign, Vermillion, Macon, Moultrie, Douglas, Edgar, Shelby, Coles, Cumberland, Clark, Fayette, Effingham, Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland, and Lawrence counties.
Among the restrictions:
Bars
No indoor service
All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.
All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
Tables should be 6 feet apart
No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
No dancing or standing indoors
Reservations required for each party
No seating of multiple parties at one table
Restaurants
No indoor dining or bar service
All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.
Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
Reservations required for each party
No seating of multiple parties at one table
Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings
Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity
No party buses
Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable
These mitigations do not apply to schools or polling places.
