COVID restrictions for Macon, Coles, area counties announced

Friday’s announcement leaves only one region — a wide swath of north-central Illinois that stretches from Kendall County on the outskirts of the Chicago suburbs to the Quad Cities and includes Peoria and Bloomington — without stricter rules aimed at slowing the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, a renewed prohibition on indoor dining and bar service took effect in Chicago, and the same rules kick in for Lake and McHenry counties on Saturday and west-central Illinois, including Springfield, on Sunday. The measures have faced a strong pushback from the restaurant industry and Republican lawmakers.

The announcement comes a day after Illinois set a new single-day record for coronavirus cases with 6,363, breaking a record set just five days earlier. As of Thursday, the state was averaging more than 5,000 new cases per day over the past week.

— Chicago Tribune

11:20 a.m.

SPRINGFIELD — The region that includes Macon, Dewitt, Coles, Piatt, Shelby and Moultrie counties will have additional restrictions because of an increase in COVID cases.