COVID restrictions for Macon, DeWitt, Coles, area counties announced

The region that includes Macon, Dewitt, Coles, Piatt, Shelby and Moultrie counties will have additional restrictions because of an increase in COVID cases. This is a developing story and will be updated.

Lance Schmid, owner of Stone’s End in Clinton, a bar and grill, said 75% of restaurants and bars are small businesses.

“What are we supposed to do with our employees? How are we supposed to pay rent? How are supposed to live?”

“If government is going to come in and shut down a legal business, they should be prepared to write that business a check while they are shut down,” Schmid said.

Schmid noted the argument that contact tracing has traced some COVID-19 cases to restaurants and bars. But he said stores like Walmart, Sam’s Club, Menards, Target and Lowe’s have been able to remain open because they are deemed essential businesses and questioned how many COVID cases could be traced to those retailers.

“I don’t know how they can point a finger (at restaurants and bars) and say ‘This is where the problem is,’” Schmid said.