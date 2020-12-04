COVID vaccination distribution will go to health workers first, Pritzker says

SPRINGFIELD — Coles County health care workers will be able to get COVID vaccinations as part of the first wave after U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state expects to get 109,000 doses initially and those will be distributed in the 50 counties with the highest per capita death rates. The first group able to get the vaccination are health care personnel, then residents of long-term care facilities.
Based on the fatality rate, the first on the list is Green County southwest of Springfield followed by Wayne County east of Mount Vernon. Coles County is No. 23 on the list and Shelby County is 28. Cumberland County is 49.
States had until Friday to submit vaccination rollout plans to the federal government. The Illinois plan follows federal guidelines about who should get vaccinated first, starting with health care workers.
It will be several months until there is an adequate number of vaccinations available for the general population.
That means it’s just as important as ever to maintain social distance, wear face coverings, avoid large gatherings and get a flu shot, Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
On Friday, the Coles County Health Department reported 37 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Shelby County health officials reported 30 new cases and a coronavirus-related death of a man in his 80s.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 10,526 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 148 additional deaths.
The first vaccine that could be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by Dec. 10 is manufactured by the drug company Pfizer. It requires an initial dose, then another three to four weeks later. Pritzker said the first shipment could arrive in two weeks. Another vaccine from the drug company Moderna could get approval one week following the Pfizer vaccine.
The initial recipients will be health care workers and long-term care residents. Pritzker said 655,000 people in Illinois qualify as frontline health care workers — 162,000 in Chicago and 493,000 outside of Chicago. Approximately 110,000 adults statewide live in congregate care settings, he said.
After that group will be “other essential workers and persons at higher risks of severe COVID-19 illness, including persons 65 years of age and older,” according to the state’s vaccine plan. Then it will be “critical populations” as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP. Then the general population can receive the vaccine.
“In other words, this will not be a quick process. With the two-dose timeline, no single person will be fully vaccinated even by Christmas, and it will likely be months before people with low risk factors for COVID-19 see their first dose,” Pritzker said. “But the very fact that we have this timeline is the result of incredible private sector innovation and long standing public investment in scientific research.”
Pritzker said the first shipment, if indeed it includes 109,000 doses, would be divided into 23,000 doses directly to Chicago and 86,000 to be distributed to the rest of the state.
It also must be kept at 70 degrees below zero Celsius, so the state has purchased 20 ultra-cold freezers, according to Ezike. She said IDPH will receive the initial shipment directly from the CDC and will store it at the strategic national stockpile site.
IDPH has identified 10 hospitals to serve as regional distribution sites to local health departments in the first 50 counties to receive the vaccine. Those hospitals will work with local hospitals to identify and vaccinate the first recipients.
Ezike also noted there is a federal partnership between Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to vaccinate long-term care residents, and all but five of the state’s long-term care facilities have signed up to be part of the program thus far. The state will work to register the final five, she said.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
