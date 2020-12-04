COVID vaccination distribution will go to health workers first, Pritzker says

“In other words, this will not be a quick process. With the two-dose timeline, no single person will be fully vaccinated even by Christmas, and it will likely be months before people with low risk factors for COVID-19 see their first dose,” Pritzker said. “But the very fact that we have this timeline is the result of incredible private sector innovation and long standing public investment in scientific research.”

Pritzker said the first shipment, if indeed it includes 109,000 doses, would be divided into 23,000 doses directly to Chicago and 86,000 to be distributed to the rest of the state.

It also must be kept at 70 degrees below zero Celsius, so the state has purchased 20 ultra-cold freezers, according to Ezike. She said IDPH will receive the initial shipment directly from the CDC and will store it at the strategic national stockpile site.

IDPH has identified 10 hospitals to serve as regional distribution sites to local health departments in the first 50 counties to receive the vaccine. Those hospitals will work with local hospitals to identify and vaccinate the first recipients.