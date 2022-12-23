Crews extinguish shed fire in freezing, windy weather

MATTOON — Crews with the
Mattoon Fire Department extinguished a shed fire Thursday night during weather that was so cold that it froze and broke some of their equipment.
Chief Jeff Hilligoss said firefighters were dispatched at 9:46 p.m. to a structure fire at 3017 Commercial Ave. and found a 10-foot-by-10-foot shed that was engulfed in flames whipped by high winds amid a light snowfall.
"It was pretty brutal," Hilligoss said. "The winds of 25-30 mph just fanned that fire and it took off."
Hilligoss said they were able to quickly get the fire under control and minimize damage to an adjacent shed. He said the fire was determined to be caused accidentally by fuel containers being overfilled. Crews cleared the scene at 11:07 p.m.
No injuries were reported, but Hilligoss said the
cold weather froze and broke a drain valve and two fire hose gauges.
"It was difficult to know what the pressure coming out of the hose was," Hilligoss said, adding that the firefighters were able to adapt to this situation.
Hilligoss said Friday morning that crews had only been dispatched to one vehicle collision on icy roadways by that point and had not heard of any major incidents on Interstate 57 in the Mattoon area. He the traveler emergency shelter at First Presbyterian Church in Mattoon has not been needed so far and no extended power outages have been reported.
In Charleston, Fire Chief Steve Bennett said Friday morning that his crews had been dispatched to a vehicle slide off with no injuries, a few weather-related fire alarms and a pipe burst. Bennett said he is glad that was the extent of their calls for service so far.
A Mattoon Fire Department engine backs into its station after responding to a call for service early during snowy, windy conditions Friday afternoon.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Coles County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg said the reports he has received so far have mostly consisted of the Mattoon shed fire, Ashmore volunteer firefighters responding to an overheated breaker in a house trailer, and power outages in rural areas near Neoga and Sullivan.
"It looks like most people are staying in. There was not a whole bunch of people out and about," Hilligoss said, adding this is a good move during
weather forecasted to dip to 5 below zero Friday plus the wind chill. "I would just encourage everyone to stay in. It's not going to take long for frostbite to happen in these conditions. Corryn Brock contributed to this report.
Photos of the massive winter storm sweeping across America
A man walks across Wisconsin Avenue as snow begins to fall Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Milwaukee. Frigid air is moving through the central United States to the east, with windchill advisories affecting about 135 million people over the coming days, weather service meteorologist Ashton Robinson Cook said Thursday. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
A person walks on a sidewalk as snow falls Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in St. Louis. The frigid air is moving through the central United States to the east, with windchill advisories affecting about 135 million people over the coming days, weather service meteorologist Ashton Robinson Cook said Thursday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Two Chicago Transit Authority trains sit in an elevated station in Chicago's famed Loop as a winter storm continues Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. A massive winter storm will be hovering over the majority of the country for a few days featuring strong wind chills and major snow accumalation. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
A pedestrian walks a cross the street in Rosemont, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Frigid air is moving through the central United States to the east, with windchill advisories affecting about 135 million people over the coming days, weather service meteorologist Ashton Robinson Cook said Thursday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
A clock on a downtown Kansas City, Mo. bank registers -5 degrees Fahrenheit, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
A woman walks along the shores of Lake Michigan as snow begins to fall Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Milwaukee. Frigid air is moving through the central United States to the east, with windchill advisories affecting about 135 million people over the coming days, weather service meteorologist Ashton Robinson Cook said Thursday. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
A person wrapped in a blanket walks on a sidewalk as snow begins to fall Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Rows of headstones at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery are blanketed by drifting snow Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Mandan, N.D. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)
Tom Stromme
Vehicles travel along Interstate 44 as snow begins to fall and temperatures drop Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Nick Evers, of St. Louis, warms himself on steam coming from a manhole cover near Kiener Plaza on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in St. Louis, Mo. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Robert Cohen
Bus riders wait at a sheltered stop in Chicago's famed Loop as snow falls and a public service message reminds riders of the winter storm in Chicago on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
A Chicago Transit Authority train arrives at the Roosevelt train station as the leading edge of a winter storm begins in Chicago on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
A pedestrian takes photos during a snow day in Wheeling, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Blowing snow obscures the view of Lake Shawnee in Topeka, Kan., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)
Evert Nelson
Icy conditions on N.W. Silver Road are seen through the window on an SUV in rural Shawnee County, Kansas, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (Evert Nelson /The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)
Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal
A woman walks through the snow along Center Street in Menomonee Falls, Wis., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
Mike De Sisti
A local resident shovels snow off the end of a driveway, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Urbandale, Iowa. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
A pedestrian crosses a snow covered downtown street, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
A man clears snow off his car parked on a downtown street, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
A plow passes snow covered cars on a downtown street, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Travelers wait for their transportation at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Frigid air is moving through the central United States to the east, with windchill advisories affecting about 135 million people over the coming days, weather service meteorologist Ashton Robinson Cook said Thursday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
People cross a snow-covered street, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
A worker shovels snow, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
A local resident clears off a sidewalk, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Urbandale, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Snow tops flamingo lawn ornaments after a winter storm swept over the intermountain West packing snow combined with Arctic cold Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
A digital display at a Hills Bank branch location shows the temperature as -4 degrees as snow falls during a winter storm warning, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (Joseph Cress /Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)
Joseph Cress
Snow blows over an icy road during a winter storm warning, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in North Liberty, Iowa. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (Joseph Cress /Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)
Joseph Cress
A damaged car is seen in the ditch on Interstate 80 as snow falls during a winter storm warning, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (Joseph Cress /Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)
Joseph Cress
Javier Galicia clears snow from a sidewalk along 4th Ave. S. Near S. 35th St. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 in Minneapolis. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
David Joles
Charles Zajicek uses a power sweeper to clear snow off the sidewalk Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 in downtown Minneapolis. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)
Alex Kormann
An American Airlines plane is de-iced as high winds whip around 7.5 inches of new snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
David Joles
A pedestrian walks down Nicollet Mall while high winds kick up snow Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 in downtown Minneapolis. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)
Alex Kormann
Traffic and snow maintenance vehicles share the roadway as a traffic sign cautions drivers about the conditions along State Highway 14/18 in Madison, Wis. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
John Hart
Snow begins to fall in the city of Hazleton Pa., as an unidentified person uses an umbrella to shield themselves on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.(John Haeger/Standard-Speaker via AP)
John Haeger
Kids shovel snow off a sidewalk and driveway Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Abbie Parr
American Airlines flight information screens display flight information, including canceled and delayed flights, at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
A man spreads cracked corn for ducks in Walla Walla, Wash., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Greg Lehman/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP)
Greg Lehman
Frost crystals decorate a frozen pond at Pioneer Park in Walla Walla, Wash., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Greg Lehman/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP)
Greg Lehman
A traveler talks on the phone at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Travelers arrive at Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
A traveler exercises his dogs at a Louisiana State Welcome Center in Tallulah, La., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. An arctic air mass is due to move into Louisiana and Mississippi late Thursday bringing-below freezing temperatures to Deep South states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
The sun is shrouded in clouds as it sets beyond St John the Baptist Catholic Church as temperatures fell in Kansas City, Kan., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
"Orange tent project" volunteer Morgan Mcluckie, left, speaks with unhoused person Peter Zielinski after giving him bottles of propane to use with his portable heater as cold and snowy weather moves in Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Chicago. Officially the nonprofit "Feeding People Through Plants," founder Andy Robledo set out to find unhoused people and give them large orange tents used for ice fishing to replace other tents and shelters that are inadequate for severe winter weather. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Erin Hooley
Travelers walk in front of American Airlines flight information screens at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Travelers check in at the American Airlines self ticket counters at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
A traveler checks his cellphone at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Passengers wait in a long line to check their luggage at a JetBlue counter at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Marta Lavandier
Travelers wait in line to check-in for their flights at Terminal 1 ahead of the Christmas Holiday at MSP Airport in Bloomington, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Kerem Yücel /Minnesota Public Radio via AP)
Kerem Yücel
Travelers wait in line to check-in for their flights at Terminal 1 ahead of the Christmas Holiday at MSP Airport in Bloomington, Minn., on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Kerem Yücel /Minnesota Public Radio via AP)
Kerem Yücel
Travelers unload from cars Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at Terminal 1 of the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis. (Kerem Yücel/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)
Kerem Yücel
Travelers walk to Terminal 1 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Snow falls during a blizzard warning, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the Old Capitol Building in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)
Joseph Cress
A pedestrian walks across a street as snow falls in Cincinnati on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Albert Cesare /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Albert Cesare
A construction worker stands on the street outside the Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center in Cincinnati on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Albert Cesare /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Albert Cesare
Snow blows across Covedale Avenue in West Price Hill during a blizzard on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Albert Cesare /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Albert Cesare
Snow falls in front of the Duke Energy Center sign in Cincinnati on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Albert Cesare /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Albert Cesare
Vehicles drive across the Roebling Bridge during a snow storm in Cincinnati on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (Albert Cesare /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Albert Cesare
Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud
