Crews extinguish shed fire in freezing, windy weather

MATTOON — Crews with the Mattoon Fire Department extinguished a shed fire Thursday night during weather that was so cold that it froze and broke some of their equipment.

Chief Jeff Hilligoss said firefighters were dispatched at 9:46 p.m. to a structure fire at 3017 Commercial Ave. and found a 10-foot-by-10-foot shed that was engulfed in flames whipped by high winds amid a light snowfall.

"It was pretty brutal," Hilligoss said. "The winds of 25-30 mph just fanned that fire and it took off."

Hilligoss said they were able to quickly get the fire under control and minimize damage to an adjacent shed. He said the fire was determined to be caused accidentally by fuel containers being overfilled. Crews cleared the scene at 11:07 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but Hilligoss said the cold weather froze and broke a drain valve and two fire hose gauges.

"It was difficult to know what the pressure coming out of the hose was," Hilligoss said, adding that the firefighters were able to adapt to this situation.

Hilligoss said Friday morning that crews had only been dispatched to one vehicle collision on icy roadways by that point and had not heard of any major incidents on Interstate 57 in the Mattoon area. He the traveler emergency shelter at First Presbyterian Church in Mattoon has not been needed so far and no extended power outages have been reported.

In Charleston, Fire Chief Steve Bennett said Friday morning that his crews had been dispatched to a vehicle slide off with no injuries, a few weather-related fire alarms and a pipe burst. Bennett said he is glad that was the extent of their calls for service so far.

Coles County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg said the reports he has received so far have mostly consisted of the Mattoon shed fire, Ashmore volunteer firefighters responding to an overheated breaker in a house trailer, and power outages in rural areas near Neoga and Sullivan.

"It looks like most people are staying in. There was not a whole bunch of people out and about," Hilligoss said, adding this is a good move during weather forecasted to dip to 5 below zero Friday plus the wind chill. "I would just encourage everyone to stay in. It's not going to take long for frostbite to happen in these conditions.

Corryn Brock contributed to this report.

