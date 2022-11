CHARLESTON — Crews are on the scene of a Charleston house fire.

The structure at the corner of 12th Street and Olive Avenue has suffered extensive damage.

The fire started around 4 p.m. and prompted a response by the Charleston Fire Department, with assistance from the Mattoon Fire Department. In addition to five fire trucks, ambulances also are on scene

Roads in the area are blocked by the Charleston police and the Coles County Sheriff Department.

This story will be updated.