1 woman killed in vehicle crash in Mattoon

MATTOON - A 75-year-old woman was killed in a
vehicle collision early Friday at the intersection of Illinois 16 and Miller Road. Mattoon Police Chief Sam Gaines said units responded to reports of a fatal car crash at 5:54 a.m. where a 2008 Buick LaCrosse passenger car hit the back wheels of a semitruck trailer.
Gaines said the 2007 Freightliner semitruck was traveling northbound on Miller Road and stopped at the intersection of Illinois 16 before turning left onto the westbound lane.
The passenger car, which was driven by the woman, was traveling eastbound on Illinois 16 and crashed into the rear, driver side of the semitruck where the wheels of the trailer were located, Gaines said.
The woman was transported to
Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center before being airlifted to a Champaign-area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Gaines said the driver of the semitruck was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic resulting in the collision.
Illinois State Police units from District 10 and 12 were also on scene to assist the Mattoon Police Department in their inspection and investigation.
No further information was available at press time.
