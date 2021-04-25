 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Coles County domestic battery cases dismissed after women recant
0 comments
top story

2 Coles County domestic battery cases dismissed after women recant

{{featured_button_text}}

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

CHARLESTON — A Coles County prosecutor said recantations by two women led to dismissal of charges against the men accused of battering them.

In unrelated cases, domestic battery charges against Brian R. Drake and Jessy A. Bialeschki were dismissed.

Mattoon man admits to murder conspiracy over 'bad drug deal'

In both cases, the women refused to testify against the men accused and there was no other supporting evidence to use against the suspects, said Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone, who prosecuted the cases.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Drake, 32, for whom records show a Charleston address, was accused of choking a woman on March 23. He was charged with aggravated domestic battery, a felony offense.

Bialeschki, 38, whose address on record is in Mattoon, was accused of pushing a woman on Jan. 15. The domestic battery charge against him was a felony because he has a prior conviction for the offense.

Woman gets 10 years in federal prison for Coles County drug deal

In both cases, Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick granted Schiavone’s motion to dismiss the charges. Attorney Duane Deters represented Drake and attorney Walter Lookofsky represented Bialeschki.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chloe Zhao Makes History as 1st Woman of Color to Win Best Director Oscar

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News