 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

2 juveniles arrested for Lytle Park vandalism

  • 0

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department has charged two juveniles and is seeking a third in connection with vandalism over the weekend at Lytle Park.

Officers were dispatched at about 8:40 a.m. Monday to the park for a criminal damage report and found a bathroom had been vandalized, the department said in a statement.

"During the course of the investigation Mattoon police officers were able to identify three juvenile suspects," the release said Tuesday afternoon. "At the time of this release, two out of the three suspects have been located, processed for the offense of criminal damage to property, and released to a guardian. All three juvenile suspects will be petitioned and prosecuted in juvenile court."

Lytle Park

The Mattoon Police Department has charged two juveniles and is seeking a third in connection with vandalism over the weekend in the men's bathroom at the Lytle Park east pavilion.

Deputy Chief Ryan Hurst said on Tuesday that the arrests were for the vandalism that took place in the men's restroom in the east pavilion. 

Lytle Superintendent Justin Grady has said the damage included the vandals destroying a stainless steel paper towel dispenser, breaking a light sensor, and breaking a soap dispenser and getting soap all over the floor. He also has said the vandals took a large rock from above the pavilion's underground cistern for rainwater and placed this stone on a toilet seat.

People are also reading…

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hurst said the police department has responded to 28 calls for service, most involving young juveniles, at Lytle Park since its pool opened on May 31 and the department has taken eight reports, which involved criminal complaints or arrests. He said the cases have involved disorderly conduct for loud profanity, criminal damage to property for vandalism, and battery for fighting. 

Fights, vandalism on the rise in Lytle Park, officials say

"The volume of calls is up," Hurst said. However, he said, the increase is not that much bigger than call volumes for past summers at Lytle Park, adding that this year's volume probably seems even bigger because the pool was closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lytle Park is part of the Mattoon Township Park District. Hurst said vandalism and other disturbances have remained at fairly normal levels so far this summer at City of Mattoon parks, including Peterson Park.

Crews at Lytle Park and at city parks have done a good job of using security cameras, repairing vandalism damage and responding quickly to disturbances with the end goal of maintaining safe parks, Hurst said.

PHOTOS: Coles County Flag Day 2021

Several activities were held on Monday, June 14 for Flag Day in Coles County.

1 of 8
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News