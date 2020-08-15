You are the owner of this article.
2 meth arrests made in Charleston, police say
CHARLESTON — An arrest following a report of people "Dumpster diving" was one of two methamphetamine possession arrests Charleston police announced Friday.

A 32-year-old Charleston man was arrested when police were investigating a report of people "Dumpster diving" and looking into vehicles about 4 a.m. Aug. 8, Charleston police said.

Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in the man's possession when police later stopped a suspect vehicle, police said.

In another release, police said a 44-year-old Charleston man was arrested just after 4 a.m. on Aug. 7.

It said police stopped the man's vehicle on suspicion that he was driving on a revoked license. A search led to the discovery of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Coles County court records don't show any formal charges on file against either man in connection with the incidents.

