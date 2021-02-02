2 more arrests in Mattoon mob action case that escalated from tossed gnomes to gunfire, police seeking another suspect

The wife was arrested on a preliminary charge of mob action. The charge alleges that she engaged with at least two others to commit an act violence against another group. She is alleged to have driven her husband and associates to and from the 1700 block of Edgar to commit said crimes.

Both the husband and wife were taken to the Coles County jail. The state's attorney's office will review the arrest report and make a determination on filing charges in court.

Police said the last suspect sought in this case is a 28-year-old Chicago man. He is wanted on a warrant for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Those charges allege that he is a convicted felon, thus forbidden from possessing a firearm, and that he was armed with a .40 caliber handgun during the incident.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Chicago man is alleged to have produced the gun from his waistband and fired five shots at the opposing group that he and others had been fighting. Police said he is believed to have returned to the Chicago area.

Police have said although multiple gunshots were fired and one struck a house where an infant was present, no one is known to have been hit.