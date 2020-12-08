$20,000 awarded for Mattoon outdoor recreation projects

MATTOON — A total of $20,000 has been awarded to help create a dog park, install a new playground, enhance two trail systems, and expand a community garden in Mattoon.
Representatives of the Mattoon Community Trust recently presented this grant funding to five projects during a small gathering at the office of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, which administers this trust.
Chamber Executive Director Ed Dowd said the grant program, which has an emphasis on outdoor recreation, awards funding that enables nonprofit organizations to develop projects or build up their financial resources over time as they bring these projects to fruition.
For example, city Parks Superintendent Kurt Stretch said the Mattoon Dog Park Planning Committee now has funding in place to start constructing this site in the spring when chain link fencing and other construction materials are available.
The dog park is slated to be built on approximately 9 acres of city-owned land off of south 12th Street, behind Williams Elementary School, with funding from the trust and other financial support from the community.
"That dog park is going to be used a lot," Dowd said. "That's going to be exciting."
The trust's recent presentation also included grants to help the Mattoon Kiwanis Club install a new playground at Cunningham Park, Mattoon Rotary Club install bike racks along the newly paved Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail, and Fit-2-Serve install a shed at its community garden at First Presbyterian Church.
In addition, the Douglas-Hart Nature Center received a grant to repurpose ash trees that have been destroyed by ash borer beetles.
Land Stewardship Director Marissa Grant said a 2019 grant from the trust helped the nature center remove damaged ash trees and cut off four along its trails to 10 feet. She said the 2020 grant will help Orchid Acres Woodshop of Lerna finish carving a series of wildlife sculptures into these tree trunks.
The trust was established with $150,000 bequeathed from the estate of local philanthropist Carrie Young "to provide funds for the betterment of the community of the city of Mattoon, Illinois and for the benefit of its residents."
The interest accrued from Young's initial donation has enabled the trust, administered with the help of First National Bank, to distribute more than $700,000 in grant funding since its inception in 1984.
