 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 caught burglarizing Mattoon house, police say
0 comments

3 caught burglarizing Mattoon house, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Three Mattoon men were arrested early Monday morning after being caught in the act of burglary at a residence, police said.

The Mattoon Police Department said that the three men were arrested at 5:25 a.m. in the 1700 block of Shelby Avenue shortly after police observed one of them allegedly run into the garage of a home, where police knew the resident to be away. Police said two more men were located inside the garage. All three men allegedly were wearing dark clothing, had face coverings, and were in possession of burglary tools.

Police arrested all three men on preliminary charges of burglary, and they were transported to the Coles County jail. The state's attorney's office has since filed a burglary charge in court against one of the men, Aaron W. Chadwick, 23.

The office is still reviewing the arrest reports for the other two men, one 32 and the other 34, to make a determination on filing charges in court. Chadwick's hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12.

Thrown pumpkin shatters window above baby crib in Mattoon

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing Illinois children?

Chadwick, Aaron W.

Chadwick
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News