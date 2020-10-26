3 caught burglarizing Mattoon house, police say

MATTOON — Three Mattoon men were arrested early Monday morning after being caught in the act of burglary at a residence, police said.

The Mattoon Police Department said that the three men were arrested at 5:25 a.m. in the 1700 block of Shelby Avenue shortly after police observed one of them allegedly run into the garage of a home, where police knew the resident to be away. Police said two more men were located inside the garage. All three men allegedly were wearing dark clothing, had face coverings, and were in possession of burglary tools.

Police arrested all three men on preliminary charges of burglary, and they were transported to the Coles County jail. The state's attorney's office has since filed a burglary charge in court against one of the men, Aaron W. Chadwick, 23.

The office is still reviewing the arrest reports for the other two men, one 32 and the other 34, to make a determination on filing charges in court. Chadwick's hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12.