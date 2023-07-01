ROBINSON — Three Robinson residents have been charged with concealment of a homicidal death in connection with the death of a missing Lerna man whose remains were found in Crawford County.

The Illinois State Police reported in a press release that the Crawford County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Lance T. Newcomb, 34; Angela S. Newcomb, 58; and Hiley A. Schulte, 52, with concealment. In addition, Angela Newcomb has been charged with obstructing justice. These are all felony charges.

On June 22, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office requested that State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 investigate the case of missing Ryan L. Waggoner, 55, of rural Lerna. Authorities reported at the time that Waggoner was last seen June 2 at his residence in northwest Cumberland County.

According to the State Police, the investigation led the division's agents to a rural address in Crawford County on Tuesday. Human remains were located there and a forensic analysis was conducted to identify the remains.

The State Police reported that the investigation led to the three suspects being arrested by the division, with the assistance of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Robinson Police Department and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The state's attorney filed charges on Thursday.

All three suspects are in custody at the Crawford County jail. Court records showed late Friday morning that hearings for them had not been scheduled.

