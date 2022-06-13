3 charged with mob action, aggravated battery in Mattoon attack

MATTOON — Three men have been charged with mob action and aggravated battery after police say they jumped a co-worker at Lawson Park.

According to a court affidavit, Mattoon police said officers were called to the park on June 11 to reports of three men attacking another man by punching and kicking him while he was on the ground.

Police said the victim was treated at a hospital for several cuts and scrapes on his hands and arms and bruises and swelling on his face, neck and lips.

Officers arrived to see three men leaving the area in a vehicle and activated their emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop. When the vehicle did not stop they gave pursuit until the vehicle stopped at a residence.

Taken into custody were Julio A. Sanchez Davila, 25, Dereck J. Fuentes, 21, and Ishmael Ortiz-Rodriguez, 27. All three are charged in Coles County Circuit Court with mob action and aggravated battery.

Ortiz-Rodriguez also has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding police. The affidavit said Ortiz-Rodriguez told police that he saw the the pursuing car but wanted to drive to a friend’s house who was a witness to an earlier fight and who would be able to serve as a translator for the three men and police.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police he had been having issues with the three men at their place of employment, saying they took his money, bullied him and purposefully didn't taking him to work so he would get in trouble.

Police said the victim confronted them at their residence. After being struck in the face by Sanchez Davila, the victim said he fled to the park for safety. The victim told police the men followed him to the park in a vehicle where he told them he would not fight them and sat on the ground. He said the men began attacking him and left when police arrived at the park.

Police say Sanchez Davila confirmed the events with officers, saying he felt he was going to be attacked at his residence. Ortiz-Rodriguez also confirmed the events with officers but said he did not know who hit who first. Police said he also told them he knew it was wrong but they are all from Puerto Rico and that was how they handle things there.

Bond was set for Fuentes and Sanchez Davila at $2,000, requiring $200 to be released; and at $5,000 for Ortiz-Rodriguez, requiring $500 to be released. A check of Coles County Jail records Monday showed all three remained in custody.

