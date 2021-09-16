3 Mattoon residents face meth charges following task force arrests

MATTOON — Three Mattoon residents are facing methamphetamine-related charges after being arrested earlier this month by the
East Central Illinois Task Force during a joint investigation with the U.S. Marshals Service
A
Mattoon Police Department press release reported that task force personnel arrested Michael Oldfield, 53; Debra Clough, 56; and Jessie Clough, 29, on Sept. 1 as officers were attempting to locate Oldfield, who had outstanding warrants from Indiana for meth and weapons offenses. The release reported that Oldfield was located at a residence in the 3100 block of Dewitt Avenue and taken into custody.
Oldfield allegedly was in possession of a rifle at the time of the arrest, according to the release. A further search of the residence allegedly revealed additional firearms, approximately 226 grams of meth, and U.S. currency.
The Coles County State's Attorney's Office subsequently filed felony charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver 100-400 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and armed violence against Oldfield.
His bond was set at a level at which Oldfield would need to post $100,000 to be released from the Coles County jail, although police reported that he is currently being treated at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for a pre-existing condition. Oldfield's next court hearing is set for Oct. 18.
According to the release, Debra Clough and Jessie Clough were later taken into custody. The state's attorney's office filed a felony charge of possession of meth with intent to deliver 100-400 grams against Debra Clough. Her bond has been set at a $10,000 level. She has pleaded not guilty and her next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.
The state's attorney's office filed a felony charge of possession of meth against Jessie Clough. He pleaded not guilty and his next hearing is set for Oct. 28.
PHOTOS: 2021 JG-TC mugshot gallery
Emmanuel White
Emmanuel White, 18, is charged in Moultrie County with two counts of armed violence, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a stolen/converted motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and defacing identification marks on a firearm.
READ THE STORY
Cody Cordes
Cody D. Cordes, 28, of Mattoon was sentenced to 11 years in prison after he admitted soliciting another man to help him kill two men over what Cordes says was a drug deal that went bad.
Garrett Howlett
Garrett J. Howlett, 30, of Charleston was arrested after the investigation that began with a woman’s report that he hit her with a large speaker and choked her, a news release from Charleston police said.
Evans, Chance J.
The Shelby County State's Attorney's Office has charged Chance J. Evans, 21, of Stewardson with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for the incident that police said occurred on April 12 on a county road northwest of Stewardson.
Swindell, Jenae N.
The Shelby County State's Attorney's Office has charged Jenae N. Swindell, 18, of Stewardson with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for the incident that police said occurred on April 12 on a county road northwest of Stewardson.
Garza, Maria N.
Maria N. Garza was charged with criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to land, and disorderly conduct.
Howlett, Michael R., Jr.
Michael R. Howlett, Jr. was charged with criminal sexual assault for engaging in sex acts with a minor, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution, and threatening the life of a police officer after being arrested.
Jimmy Derixson
Jimmy S. Derixson, 42, of Mattoon was also arrested for failing to register as a sex offender
Conrad, Aaron M.
Aaron M. Conrad, 32, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, unlawful restraint, and resisting/obstructing a police officer.
Hall, Quentin O.
Hall was arrested and placed in the Coles County jail. The state's attorney's office has charged him with manufacturing "ecstasy" pills.
Hamilton, Anthony K.
Hamilton has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and meth manufacturing materials.
Floyd, Benjamin J.
The Coles County State's Attorney's Office charged Floyd with home invasion with a dangerous weapon, home invasion that caused injury, aggravated battery with a victim older than 60, and violation of bail bond.
Ted Morecraft
Ted A. Morecraft, 48, whose address on record is in Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a burglary charge that accused him of breaking into and stealing from the building in southwest Coles County on Aug. 28.
Brenton Gossard
Brenton P. Gossard, 35, whose address on record is in Windsor, pleaded guilty to a charge in relation to his reportedly sharing nude photos of a woman on social media without her consent.
Sean Watson
Sean A.O. Watson, 26, for whom records show a Mattoon address, pleaded guilty to a charge of violation of the violent offenders against youth registration act.
Stephens, Larry K.
Larry K. Stephens, 50, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and resisting a police officer, and for an active Coles County probation violation warrant on a 2018 meth possession charge.
Chandra Olalde
Coles Court court records show Chandra Olalde was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon Larsen
Brandon A. Larsen, 30, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver that resulted from the discovery of the drugs on Aug. 31, 2017.
McCray-Kyse, Rodge J.
McCray-Kyse
Harley Runner
Harley V. Runner, 28, for whom court records list a Mattoon address, entered the pleaded guilty to a charge that accused him of grabbing a woman by her neck on Jan. 15.
Brady, Dustin
Dustin S. Brady, 29, of Mattoon was charged with meth possession and firearm possession by a felon.
Seth Ryan
Seth A. Ryan, 19, was charged with sexual abuse and is also accused of communicating with a minor and other bond violations, according to a news release from Charleston police.
Jemal Hancock
Jemal M. Hancock, 27, was arrested after the incident in the 900 block of Fourth Street and Coles County court records show that Hancock has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with the incident and is scheduled for a court appearance on Jan. 13.
William Kinsel
Kinsel was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in connection with the incident in the 2200 block of Prairie Avenue. Court records show Kinsel has been charged with a felony domestic battery offense and has a court hearing scheduled for Jan. 13.
George Reid
George A. Reid, 28, of Chicago was arrested on in connection with the incident at the residence in the 1800 block of South Ninth Street and has been charged with home invasion and other offenses, according to a news release from Mattoon police.
Bailey Hutchinson
Bailey R. Hutchinson, 18, whose address on record is in Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a stolen firearm. With the agreement in his case, he was placed on probation for two years.
Maliq Scott
Maliq A. Scott, 20, of Charleston was charged in connection with the death of Paul T. Frailey, a 25-year-old Mattoon man who
died at his residence on March 4.
McGrew III, Keith
Keith McGrew III has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the May 17 shooting death in Mattoon of 29-year-old Mark Currie.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Givins, Stephanie E.
Stephanie E. Givins was sentenced to four years in prison for her conviction for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a charge to which she
pleaded guilty in August.
Monica Gray
Monica Gray was sentenced to prison for having methamphetamine in Mattoon.
Courtney Ray
Courtney Ray received a prison sentence for stealing merchandise from the Mattoon Walmart.
Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.