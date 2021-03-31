4 arrested after fight at Charleston apartment building

CHARLESTON — Four people were arrested after police responded to a report of a fight at a Charleston apartment building Friday night.

A news release from Charleston police said the fight was in progress when officers arrived at 1120 Edgar Drive about 11 p.m. Friday.

The release said the fight was taking place in a stairwell of the apartment building. Officers were able to separate the participants and used video surveillance and witness accounts to determine who was involved, it said.

The release said those arrested were Kareem Campbell-Bey, 30, Arthur Chancellor, 25, Sharna Cooper, 30, and Quintella Reyes, 36, all of Charleston. No serious injuries were reported, according to the release.

Coles County court records show that all four of the people arrested have been charged with mob action, a felony offense, and are scheduled for court appearances on April 19.

Reyes is also charged with threatening a public official and Chancellor and Cooper are also charged with resisting police, the records show.

