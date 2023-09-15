MATTOON — Four Coles County-area residents face charges of being part of an organized retail theft ring that made off with $24,000 of tools, electronics and equipment.

The charges, announced Friday by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, were part of a multi-jurisdictional investigation facilitated by the office’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force.

Zachary Harris, 35, of Mattoon, is charged with two counts of organized retail crime; theft; money laundering; and two counts of retail theft. He is already in custody at Graham Correctional Center on unrelated charges. His co-defendants are in the custody of the jail in Douglas County, where the AG has filed the charges.

Charles McSpadden, 40, of Arcola, is charged with organized retail crime; theft; and money laundering.

Corey Mitchell, 33, of Mattoon, is charged with theft; money laundering; and two counts of retail theft.

Holly Brewster, 36, of Mattoon, is charged with money laundering and retail theft.

Harris and McSpadden are charged with committing retail thefts and organizing alleged thefts committed by Mitchell and Brewster at stores in Coles, Douglas, Christian and Will counties, including the Mattoon Home Depot and Walmart stores. These crimes and related money laundering involving stolen property are alleged to have occurred between Nov. 26 and June 2.

Raoul said in a press release that the effects of organized retail crime are not limited to any one region of Illinois, particularly when the sales of stolen merchandise often fund additional criminal activity that makes communities less safe.

“These charges demonstrate the importance of the collaborative work that my office’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force is doing to hold individuals accountable," Raoul said. "I would like to thank the Mattoon Police Department and our law enforcement and retail partners for their help with this investigation.”

The Organized Retail Crime Task Force is the first statewide, public-private collaboration of its kind in Illinois and is designed to foster cooperation among retailers, online marketplaces, law enforcement agencies and state’s attorneys dedicated to targeting organized retail crime enterprises.

Chief Sam Gaines said the Mattoon Police Department and its officers are very fortunate to work alongside attorney general's office investigators in curbing retail crime.

“The burden these crimes place on the retailer with the reduction of staff or wages for employees when stores lose profits, the loss of community jobs when stores are forced to close, the loss of state and local sales tax revenue for local programs and services, are all issues the Mattoon Police Department takes seriously and will continue to battle against," Gaines said.

