4 identified in robbery at Charleston laundry

CHARLESTON — Two people have been arrested and two others remain at large as suspects in a robbery reported at a Charleston laundry last week.

A news release from the Charleston Police Department said the four suspects entered the Easy Wash Laundry at 1513 10th St. and attacked and robbed a man there.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. on April 13 and an aluminum baseball bat was used in the attack, the release said.

It said the man who reported the attack and robbery couldn’t identify his attackers. Security video at the laundry helped lead to their identification, however, police indicated.

The suspects arrested were Nocona B. Norseworthy, 18, and a 17-year-old, both of Mattoon, the release said. It said the two other suspects, both 18-year-old men from Mattoon, have not yet been located.

The release said the security video showed that the four suspects entered the laundry and one hit the man with the bat while the others kicked him. The suspects took the man’s shoes and backpack before fleeing the scene, it said.