Additional psychiatric evaluation approved for Charleston man accused of murder

CHARLESTON – The trial for a Charleston man charged with murder has been put on hold to allow for an additional psychiatric evaluation.

Joshua Fairchild, 27, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first degree murder in connection with the 2021 death of Cheleta Branch.

Fairchild was found fit to stand trial in July after receiving treatment recommended following an evaluation in January that deemed him unfit for trial.

Coles County Chief Public Defender Duane Deters and Assistant Public Defender Gina Vonderheide filed a motion, which was granted Monday, to have a psychiatrist evaluate Fairchild to see if he could "appreciate his actions at that time."

The attorneys' motion states they "have a bona fide belief that (Fairchild) may have lacked substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality of his conduct at the time of the alleged offense."

An additional motion to suppress statements Fairchild made to police on the day of his arrest alleges Fairchild did not express a complete understanding of his rights during the interview and therefore did not make a knowing waiver at that time.

It states that Fairchild has a "severe chronic mental illness that since adolescence has increased in both its chronicity and severity" and that the illness cannot be cured and was not controlled at the time of the interview.

An example of the illness stated in the motion is that Fairchild "first identifies himself as Jesus, Jesus Christ and then states his slave name is Joshua Alexander Fairchild."

Charleston police found the 50-year-old woman’s remains buried under a pile of clothes, towels and sleeping bags in a house in the 800 block of Jackson Avenue on June 25, 2021.

A sworn affidavit from Charleston police said officers had gone to the home after Branch’s mother told them she had heard nothing from her daughter for more than a month.

Police quote Fairchild as trying to pass off the stench of decomposition officers had smelled before even entering the home as the odor from stacks of dirty dishes. He had refused to let officers in and police came back with a search warrant and quickly located the body.

The affidavit said Fairchild confessed to killing Branch by stabbing her repeatedly in the throat, head and neck. He told police she had attacked him with a knife first as a verbal argument between the two of them escalated.

“Fairchild said it was clear to him that she wanted him to kill her because she had a look in her eyes he has seen in movies of someone wanting to die,” the affidavit said.

Police said Fairchild told them he had realized Branch was dead and set about concealing the body. But he is also quoted as telling officers he had uncovered the remains to braid the hair of the corpse and paint its toenails.

Fairchild is being held in custody with bail set at $1 million.

A status hearing is set for Oct. 31.