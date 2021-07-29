Ameren Illinois reports spike in utility scam attempts in Mattoon

MATTOON — Ameren Illinois reported on Thursday that it has seen a spike in utility scam attempts in Mattoon during the last several days.

"We have had 75 customers across our service territory call our 800 number and we can confirm that five customers were duped a total of $3,100, including a customer in Mattoon and Champaign," said Ameren spokesperson Brian Bretsch via email.

Bretsch said scammers are asking people to download Zelle, a cash app, to make immediate payment or else face disconnection.

Shirley Stennis, director of customer service for Ameren, said in a press release that the best way to combat scams is to understand the tactics criminals use to trick people into giving up their personal information.

"Scammers have become more sophisticated by masking phone numbers to appear that the call is from Ameren Illinois or by calling residential or business customers during busy times of the day in an effort to confuse their victims," Stennis said.

Ameren customers can protect themselves by recognizing the scam schemes and reporting them to the appropriate authorities, Stennis said.

The utility company advises customers to not trust anyone asking for immediate payment. If a customer suspects someone is impersonating an Ameren employee, end the conversation and immediately call Ameren Illinois at 1-800-755-5000.

"We continue to see an increase in scams targeting Ameren Illinois customers, including new and aggressive tactics that make it more difficult for customers to spot a scam," said Mary Heger, senior vice president of customer experience. "Customers should especially be on high alert and should not download cash apps to make immediate payments."

