 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anger management ordered for Charleston man who threatened woman
0 comments
top story

Anger management ordered for Charleston man who threatened woman

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Anger management counseling was one of the terms of the sentence for a man who admitted threatening a woman in Charleston.

Jason E. Noe, 46, of Arcola, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor aggravated assault charge in connection with the July 1 incident.

The agreement in Noe’s case included dismissal of a domestic battery charge that accused him of throwing the woman to the ground. That charge was a felony offense because Noe has prior domestic battery convictions.

Charleston man pleads guilty to domestic battery charge

The counseling was one of the requirements of the two-year probation sentence Noe received.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Noe by accepting a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.

FROM THE ARCHIVES Gallery: 10 infamous Central Illinois crimes

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News