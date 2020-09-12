Anger management ordered for Charleston man who threatened woman

CHARLESTON — Anger management counseling was one of the terms of the sentence for a man who admitted threatening a woman in Charleston.
Jason E. Noe, 46, of Arcola, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor aggravated assault charge in connection with the July 1 incident.
The agreement in Noe’s case included dismissal of a domestic battery charge that accused him of throwing the woman to the ground. That charge was a felony offense because Noe has prior domestic battery convictions.
The counseling was one of the requirements of the two-year probation sentence Noe received.
Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Noe by accepting a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.
